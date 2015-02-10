(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded
Oesterreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft's (OeVAG)
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR to
'B' from 'F3', and
maintained the IDRs on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
Fitch downgraded OeVAG's Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' in October 2014
following the
decision of OeVAG's board to spin off the bank's non-core
business from
Volksbanken-Verbund (VB-Verbund; A/Negative/bb-/RWP). At this
time, there was
limited information on OeVAG's future set-up. The bank's
Long-term IDR remained
within investment grade to reflect the possibility of further
state support
being available following the spin-off.
The downgrade to 'B'/RWN reflects our expectation that state
support for OeVAG
can no longer be relied upon, in light of subsequent information
regarding the
structure of the planned spin-off. It also reflects the
implementation of the
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and its bail-in
provisions into
Austrian national law on 1 January 2015, which significantly
increase the risk
that OeVAG's creditors may be subject to some form of bail-in if
further state
support was required as long as OeVAG has its banking licence.
According to the spin-off plan, OeVAG will leave VB-Verbund's
mutual support
scheme and return its bank licence during 2015 and focus
exclusively on the
orderly wind-down of its non-core assets as a partly-regulated
wind-down
institution, without any additional state support. The downgrade
reflects our
assessment that state support can no longer be relied on for
OeVAG, meaning that
its IDRs are now driven by our view of the likelihood of
institutional support
from VB-Verbund. However, the latter's ability to support is
constrained, as
expressed by its Viability Rating of 'bb-'/RWP.
OeVAG's remaining core assets and central clearing and support
functions for
VB-Verbund's members will be transferred to one of VB-Verbund's
primary banks
(most likely the largest of the group, Volksbank Wien-Baden AG;
A/Negative).
OeVAG intends to implement most of these transformations by
end-1H15.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
OeVAG's Long-term IDR is now linked to VB-Verbund's Viability
Rating of
'bb-'/RWP. We do not notch from VB-Verbund's Long-term IDR as
this is driven by
state support and we do not believe that the state will provide
further support
to OeVAG, either directly or indirectly via VB-Verbund. We
believe that
VB-Verbund will still be incentivised to support OeVAG if
needed, while OeVAG
remains a part of the co-operative group and its mutual support
mechanism.
The RWN on OeVAG's Long-term IDR reflects our expectation that
VB-Verbund will
no longer provide support to OeVAG once it is spun off, and that
any contingent
liabilities following the spin-off will be negligible.
The two-notch difference between VB-Verbund's VR and OeVAG's
Long-term IDR
reflects the large size of OeVAG relative to VB-Verbund group as
a whole. The
RWP on VB-Verbund's VR is driven by our expectation of the
benefits of OeVAG's
planned spin-off on VB-Verbund's standalone profile (see 'Fitch
Downgrades
OeVAG's IDRs; Puts VB-Verbund's VR on RWP' dated 8 October 2014
at
www.fitchratings.com), and consequently does not apply to
OeVAG's Long-term IDR.
The 'B' support-driven Long-term IDR is consistent with a
Support Rating of '4'.
The revision of OeVAG's Support Rating Floor to 'No Floor', and
its subsequent
withdrawal, reflects our view that state support can no longer
be relied upon.
VB-Verbund's ratings are unaffected by these rating actions.
Fitch does not typically assign VRs to banks in orderly wind
down, such as
OeVAG, because in our view they have no viable standalone
business model, and
could not operate without receiving or being expected to receive
external
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
We have maintained the RWN on OeVAG's IDRs to reflect our
expectation that
support for OeVAG will be unlikely once it leaves the mutual
support mechanism.
We therefore expect to resolve the RWN on OeVAG's ratings when
the bank executes
its planned exit from VB-Verbund's mutual support scheme,
expected in 1H15.
However, the resolution of the RWN could extend beyond the
typical six-month
horizon, as technical, legal and regulatory aspects may delay
the process beyond
the expected timeline.
In resolving the RWN, we will in particular assess OeVAG's new
ownership
structure, asset wind-down profile and performance implications,
and funding
structure, as well as any residual explicit or implicit state or
institutional
(VB-Verbund) support, which we consider will be unlikely.
Assuming that no
external support can be relied upon, we will likely assess OeVAG
as a non-bank
financial institution. In this case a multi-notch downgrade
could be possible,
reflected in the RWN on OeVAG's Short-term IDR.
OeVAG's senior debt ratings are aligned with its Long-term IDR.
We have placed
these instruments on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) to reflect the
uncertainty as
to whether they will be allocated to VB-Verbund's future central
institution, in
which case their ratings would be upgraded to the level of
VB-Verbund's IDRs, or
if they will be spun off with OeVAG, in which case a further
downgrade of the
debt ratings in line with OeVAG's Long-term IDR would be likely.
We will resolve
the RWE when this allocation has been formally decided, which we
expect to occur
at the time of OeVAG's spin-off at the latest.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'BBB-' and maintained on
RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3' and maintained on
RWN
Support Rating: downgraded to '4' from '2' and maintained on RWN
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB-' and
withdrawn
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'B'/'B' from 'BBB-'/'F3'
and revised to
RWE
Market linked securities: downgraded to 'B emr' from 'BBB- emr'
and revised to
RWE
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 768 076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms', dated 18
December 2013 and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies', dated 10
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.