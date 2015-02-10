(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Greece-based
National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG), Piraeus Bank, S.A.
(Piraeus), Alpha Bank AE
(Alpha) and Eurobank Ergasias S.A.'s (Eurobank) Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) of 'B-' and Viability Ratings (VR) of 'b-' on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
The banks' Short-term IDRs of 'B' have also been placed on RWN.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The RWN reflects downside rating potential due to rising funding
and liquidity
risks, as Fitch assumes that the negotiations between the Greek
government and
its official creditors will be very challenging. In Fitch's
view, this will
likely translate into continued deposit outflows for Greek banks
that could
potentially trigger imposition of capital controls, in
particular if access to
emergency funding was at any time restricted by the European
Central Bank (ECB).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VRS
NBG's, Piraeus's, Alpha's and Eurobank's IDRs and senior debt
ratings are based
on their standalone credit profiles, as captured in the VRs. The
ratings are
highly influenced by the banks' weak asset quality,
exceptionally challenging
economic and operating conditions, and weak funding and
liquidity profiles, on
which there is heightened pressure while the recently-formed
Greek government
seeks a new agreement with official creditors.
Non-performing loan (NPL) ratios were a high 23.4% for NBG, 33%
for Eurobank,
33.6% for Alpha and 39% for Piraeus as of end-3Q14. Unreserved
NPLs remained
well above their capital, putting solvency at risk under any
further stress; and
most of these banks also retained sizeable stocks of loans in
arrears that may
become NPLs in light of the weak economy. Add-on risks to Greek
banks' asset
quality may come from any delays or discontinuation around the
implementation of
reforms to facilitate asset recoveries, and/or exposure to the
Swiss franc
appreciation.
The banks' 'B-' ratings indicate that a material default risk is
present, but
that a limited margin of safety remains as they are able to
access central bank
funds. In December 2014, the system lost EUR4bn of deposits (or
2.4% of the
total as of end-November 2014) and interbank repo markets, which
most of the
banks used heavily until December to secure funds against EFSF
bonds, have
become unreliable. As a result, ECB funding increased to EUR56bn
(14% of system
assets) by year-end. We believe deposit withdrawals accelerated
in January and
assume deposit levels now to be at least 8% lower than at
end-November 2014.
We view the ECB's decision on 4 February 2015 to accelerate the
termination of
the collateral eligibility waiver in respect of both government
bonds and
bank-issued government-guaranteed bonds as negative because i)
emergency
liquidity assistance (ELA) funding from the Bank of Greece can
be relatively
quickly curbed or prevented by the ECB if specific ELA
procedures are not met,
creating event risk; and ii) it signals that the ECB may adopt a
strict approach
to applying relevant policies and procedures. We also believe
that switching to
ELA may increase Greek banks' funding costs, potentially
affecting their
earnings, especially if negative deposit trends are prolonged
over time.
Nonetheless, Fitch understands that the ELA capacity has been
increased to
offset the reduction in ECB facilities. We estimate that ELA
usage will increase
to at least approximately EUR50bn once funding switches from the
ECB on 11
February, on top of which EUR38bn of EFSF debt instruments
remain eligible at
the ECB.
The banks' ratings assume that the ECB will allow ELA funding to
be provided by
the Bank of Greece for as long as i) there is a reasonable
probability of Greece
reaching an agreement with its official creditors, which is
Fitch's base case;
and ii) deposit flight does not make banks' ELA reliance so
heavy as to
contradict ELA procedures, which include that ELA is only made
available to
solvent banks facing temporary liquidity problems.
The senior debt ratings are aligned with the banks' IDRs and
have 'RR4' Recovery
Ratings. This reflects Fitch's assumptions so far that
recoveries in the event
of a default are likely to be average.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VRS
The RWN on the banks' IDRs, VRs and senior debt ratings reflects
Fitch's opinion
that rising funding and liquidity risks mean there is a
heightened probability
of the ratings being downgraded.
Fitch believes that even if the upcoming meetings of the
European Council and
Eurogroup succeed in establishing a framework for negotiations
between the Greek
government and its official creditors, reaching a new agreement
is likely to be
a protracted and complicated process. This represents a
heightened risk to the
stability of the banks' deposit levels (and hence liquidity
profiles) that could
eventually jeopardise the continued approval of ELA funds and/or
force the
authorities to impose restrictions on the banking sector to curb
deposit
outflows.
The ratings and Recovery Ratings of senior debt issued by the
banks and/or their
respective issuing vehicles have also been placed on RWN to
highlight the risk
of a downgrade if funding and liquidity pressures result in a
higher level of
assets pledged, higher collateral constraints and/or weaker
recovery prospects.
Recovery prospects for senior debt are also likely to be
affected by depositor
preference in view of the implementation of the Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD).
The RWN is likely to be resolved upon further clarity around the
outcome of the
political negotiations and the impact on banks' funding and
liquidity profiles.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Greek banks' Support Ratings of '5' and SRFs of 'No Floor'
reflect our
expectation that while future support from the state is
possible, it cannot be
relied upon given the limited resources at Greece's disposal.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
In Fitch's opinion, Greek banks' SRs and SRFs are unlikely to be
revised upwards
given the limited ability of the Greek authorities to provide
support. In
addition, Fitch believes there is intent to reduce the
propensity of state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as evidenced by a
series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives, including the
BRRD and the
Single Resolution Mechanism.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital instruments issued by
NBG, Alpha and
Eurobank are notched down from these banks' VRs of 'b-', in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of each instrument's non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles. The banks' subordinated debt is notched
twice from VRs
due to weak recovery prospects, as reflected by the affirmation
of the 'RR6'
Recovery Rating. The 'CC' rating on these instruments has also
been placed on
RWN, in line with the VRs.
Hybrid capital, which is currently not performing, has been
affirmed at
'C'/'RR6' to reflect the fact that loss absorption has been
triggered and, if
they return to performing status, economic losses are likely to
be/have been
severe.
The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid capital are
sensitive to changes to
the banks' VRs and performing status. Recovery Ratings are
primarily sensitive
to valuation and availability of free assets and the breakdown
between unsecured
and secured liabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - STATE GUARANTEED DEBT
The state-guaranteed debt of NBG, Alpha and Eurobank has been
affirmed at 'B',
in line with Greece's Long-term IDR (B/Negative). The
state-guaranteed debt
issuances are senior unsecured instruments that bear the full
guarantee of the
Greek state. Consequently, their ratings are the highest of the
issuer's
Long-term IDR and Greece's Long-term foreign currency IDR. These
banks'
state-guaranteed debt ratings are sensitive to any changes to
Greece's sovereign
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
NBG:
Long-term IDR: 'B-'; placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'B'; placed on RWN
VR: 'b-'; placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior notes: 'B-'/'RR4'; placed on RWN
Short-term senior notes: 'B'; placed on RWN
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'B'
NBG Finance plc:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B-'/'RR4'; placed on
RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'; placed on RWN
Piraeus Bank:
Long-term IDR: 'B-'; placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'B'; placed on RWN
VR: 'b-'; placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B-'/'RR4'; placed on
RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'; placed on RWN
Commercial paper: 'B'; placed on RWN
Piraeus Group Finance PLC:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B-'/'RR4'; placed on
RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'; placed on RWN
Alpha Bank:
Long-term IDR: 'B-'; placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'B'; placed on RWN
VR: 'b-'; placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B-'/'RR4'; placed on
RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'; placed on RWN
Market-linked senior notes: 'B-emr'/'RR4'; placed on RWN
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'B'
Alpha Credit Group PLC:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B-'/'RR4'; placed on
RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'; placed on RWN
Subordinated notes: 'CC'/'RR6'; placed on RWN
Eurobank:
Long-term IDR: 'B-'; placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'B'; placed on RWN
VR: 'b-'; placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior notes: 'B-'/'RR4'; placed on RWN
Short-term senior notes: 'B'; placed on RWN
Market-linked senior notes: 'B-emr'/'RR4'; placed on RWN
Commercial paper: 'B'; placed on RWN
Subordinated notes: 'CC'/'RR6'; placed on RWN
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'B'
ERB Hellas PLC:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B-'/'RR4'; placed on
RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'; placed on RWN
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'B'
ERB Hellas (Cayman Islands) Ltd.:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B-'/'RR4'; placed on
RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'; placed on RWN
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'B'
