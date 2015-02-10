(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all
ratings of OneBeacon
Insurance Group, Ltd.'s (NYSE: OB) (OneBeacon) holding company
and operating
subsidiaries. Fitch has also revised the Rating Outlook to
Negative from Stable
for the company's 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'A'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings.
Concurrently, Fitch has affirmed with a Stable Outlook the IDRs,
debt, and IFS
ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM)
(White Mountains),
OneBeacon's parent with 75% ownership, and Sirius International
Insurance Group,
Ltd.'s subsidiaries (Sirius Group; 100% ownership by White
Mountains). A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's Outlook revision to Negative from Stable for OneBeacon
is driven by the
$90 million in adverse reserve development the company reported
for full year
2014, which represents 8.5% of prior year equity (5.3%
after-tax). The majority
of the reserve strengthening arose from the Professional
Insurance segment in
particular lawyer's legal liability. Fitch notes this level of
strengthening
was inconsistent with prior rating expectations of flat to
favorable reserve
development.
Fitch's current ratings of OneBeacon reflect an expectation that
future reserve
development will be neutral to modestly favorable over the next
12 to 18 months.
Adverse reserve development in 2015 that is 5% or greater of
2014 year end
equity would likely lead to a downgrade of all OneBeacon IFS
ratings by one
notch.
For full year 2014 OneBeacon reported a GAAP calendar year
combined ratio of
101.7% materially worse than 92.4% in prior period. Despite the
unfavorable
underwriting the company reported a small profit due to realized
and unrealized
gains. Favorably, Fitch also notes that in late December
OneBeacon successfully
sold its legacy run-off business, which included asbestos and
environmental
reserves, to Armour Group Holdings Limited.
Fitch's rating rationale for the affirmation of White Mountains'
and Sirius
Group's ratings reflects the company's low financial and
operating leverage,
opportunistic business approach, platform of property/casualty
specialty
insurance and global reinsurance, and favorable financial
flexibility. The
ratings also reflect Fitch's current negative sector outlook on
global
reinsurance, as the fundamentals of the reinsurance sector have
deteriorated
with declining premium pricing and weakening of terms and
conditions across a
wide range of lines.
White Mountains posted net income of $313 million for full year
2014, a modest
decline over prior period of $322 million. The company's return
on common equity
was 7.9% for full year 2014, compared to 8.4% for full-year
2013.
White Mountains' financial leverage ratio continues to be modest
at 14.2% at
Dec. 31, 2014, modestly up from 13.2% at Dec. 31, 2013. GAAP
operating
earnings-based interest expense and preferred dividend coverage
(excluding net
gains and losses on investments) has been weak in recent years,
averaging a low
2.1x from 2010-2014 as operating earnings at OneBeacon and
Sirius Group have
been offset by losses at start-up municipal bond insurer Build
America Mutual
(which are allocated to non-controlling interest) and in other
operations,
including White Mountains Life Re runoff business. Earnings
coverage was 1.7x
for full year 2014 and 4.3x in 2013.
Fitch believes that White Mountains utilizes a reasonable amount
of operating
leverage comparable to (re)insurer peers, with net premiums
written to
(re)insurance segment equity of approximately 0.6x for 2014.
Total GAAP
shareholders' equity increased 3% for the 12 months ended Dec.
31, 2014 to $4.5
billion, from favorable net income with increased realized and
unrealized
investment gains, partially offset by foreign currency losses,
dividends and
share repurchases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of OneBeacon
ratings include
further adverse loss reserve development of 5% or greater of
prior year equity,
a calendar year combined ratio of 100% or higher, or financial
leverage of 30%
or higher.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a return to Stable
Outlook at OneBeacon
include neutral to favorable adverse loss reserve development, a
calendar year
combined ratio below 100%, or maintaining current financial
leverage.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of White
Mountains or Sirius
Group's ratings are adverse reserve development greater than 5%
of prior year
equity, future earnings that are significantly below industry
levels, sizable
deterioration in insurance subsidiary capitalization that causes
total company
net written premiums to (re)insurance segment GAAP equity to
exceed 1.0x,
financial leverage maintained above 30%, or run-rate operating
fixed charge
coverage ratio of less than 5.0x.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of White
Mountains or Sirius
Group's ratings are improvement in operating results in line
with higher-rated
peers, overall flat to favorable loss reserve development,
financial leverage
ratio maintained below 20%, run rate operating fixed charge
coverage of at least
8x, continued strong capitalization of the insurance
subsidiaries, and increased
stability in longer term strategic operations and results.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook
to Negative
from Stable:
OneBeacon U.S. Holdings, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$275 million 4.6% due Nov. 9, 2022 at 'BBB'.
OneBeacon U.S. insurance subsidiaries:
Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company
Homeland Insurance Company of New York
Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware
OBI National Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.
--IDR at 'BBB+'.
Sirius International Group, Ltd.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$400 million 6.375% due March 20, 2017 at 'BBB';
--$250 million perpetual non-cumulative preference shares at
'BB+'.
Sirius International Insurance Corporation
Sirius America Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.