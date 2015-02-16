(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Poste Vita
S.p.A.'s (Poste Vita) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with
a Stable
Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Poste Vita's
subordinated notes at
'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Poste Vita's rating reflects its ownership by Poste Italiane
(Poste;
BBB+/Stable), as well as its strong franchise in Italy. Poste
Vita's solid
profitability also supports its ratings. Offsetting this, Poste
Vita's capital
position is only adequate and it is exposed to large
concentration risk in
sovereign bonds, as it operates primarily in Italy. Financial
leverage is also
relatively high and interest coverage adequate.
Fitch views Poste's 100% ownership as positive for Poste Vita's
rating. Fitch
regards the company as being strategically very important to
Poste based on the
agency's group rating methodology. Poste Vita benefits from
cross-selling
synergies, with 3.1 million shared customers from Poste's 31.8m
client base.
Fitch views Poste Vita as an important contributor to Poste
profit and believes
both financial and operational support would be forthcoming if
needed. Poste
Vita contributed pre-tax income of EUR330m in 1H14 to Poste's
consolidated group
pre-tax result of EUR698m.
Poste provides funding in the form of subordinated loans
(EUR540m at 1H-14) and
manages capital at a group level. However, Poste Vita issued
EUR750m
subordinated debt in 2014 to third-party investors to fund its
expected growth
and reduce dependence on Poste. The issuance increased Poste
Vita's financial
leverage to 34% from 17% and reduced fixed charge coverage to
12x from 19x, but
these metrics remained in line with the rating. Fitch expects
both leverage and
coverage to remain commensurate with Poste Vita's rating when
calculated using
2014 financials.
Profitability at Poste Vita's group level continues to remain
strong, with
consolidated pre-tax profit of EUR330m in 1H14 (1H-13: EUR253m).
Fitch expects
this positive trend to have continued in 2H14. Annualised return
on assets was
0.3%, which is lower than the corresponding period in 2013, but
reflects strong
asset growth and the new business strain associated with this
growth.
Poste Vita's invested portfolio is concentrated in holdings of
Italian sovereign
and corporate debt. Poste Vita's rating is constrained by
Italy's rating
(BBB+/Stable) given its large exposure to Italian debt
(EUR67.5bn at end-June
2014 or around 22x consolidated shareholders' funds).
Fitch views Poste Vita's level of capitalisation and solvency as
being moderate,
albeit commensurate for the rating level. The regulatory
solvency margin ratio
was 135% at end-June 2014 (end-2013: 120%), after issuing
EUR750m subordinated
debt in April 2014 that receives capital recognition. However,
Fitch expects the
regulatory solvency margin to decline to 124% in 2014 and around
120% in 2015 as
the company grows its business. Nonetheless, Fitch does not view
this lower
solvency margin as a significant weakness due to the low level
of minimum
guarantees embedded in Poste Vita's products which are expected
to result in a
significantly improved solvency ratio under the Solvency 2
regime, due to become
effective in 2016.
Poste Vita's interest rate risk is low, as around two-thirds of
Poste Vita's
traditional liabilities must contractually return at least 1.5%
but credited
rates to policyholders have historically been higher. The
remaining one-third of
liabilities have guarantees lower than 1.5%. In addition, less
than 10% of
mathematical reserves carry annual guarantees, while the
remaining offer
guarantees at maturity which Fitch views positively. The assets
backing the life
business within the segregated funds also carry significant
unrealised gains.
These gains can be used to cover the cost of guarantees,
supplementing ordinary
investment income.
Poste Vita is the third-largest Italian life insurance group by
gross written
premiums, with a market share of 14.9% as of end-June 2014. In
Italy, Poste Vita
has a strong franchise and can exploit its strong distribution
capabilities
through the widespread network of post offices in the country.
Poste Vita's
premium income is resilient and has been on a steadily rising
trend since 2007.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Poste's rating is likely to lead to a
corresponding change in
Poste Vita's rating. However, an upgrade would be conditional
upon improved
profitability (as measured, for example, by a return on assets
at or above 0.7%)
and continued contribution to group profits. An upgrade for
reasons other than
an upgrade in Poste's rating is unlikely.
Poste Vita could be downgraded if the company's performance
deteriorates or its
contribution to Poste group's profits reduces to such an extent
that Fitch no
longer views it as being strategically very important to the
group.
