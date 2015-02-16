(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mergers and Acquisitions Involving Lloydâ€™s Operations: Larger Specialist (Re)Insurers Could Pose Emerging Risk to Lloydâ€™s of Londhere LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it believes that larger specialist (re)insurers could pose an emerging risk to Lloyd's of London (IFS; AA-/Stable). The rise in (re)insurer M&A activity, in some cases involving carriers with a Lloyd's operation, will increase the number of larger mid-tier specialists. Fitch believes that these larger specialists (re)insurers will have more flexibility in choosing whether they want to underwrite through their own brand or use the Lloyd's platform. The report "Mergers and Acquisitions Involving Lloyd's Operations" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.