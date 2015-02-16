(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mergers and Acquisitions
Involving Lloydâ€™s
Operations: Larger Specialist (Re)Insurers Could Pose Emerging
Risk to Lloydâ€™s
of Londhere
LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that it believes
that larger specialist (re)insurers could pose an emerging risk
to Lloyd's of
London (IFS; AA-/Stable).
The rise in (re)insurer M&A activity, in some cases involving
carriers with a
Lloyd's operation, will increase the number of larger mid-tier
specialists.
Fitch believes that these larger specialists (re)insurers will
have more
flexibility in choosing whether they want to underwrite through
their own brand
or use the Lloyd's platform.
The report "Mergers and Acquisitions Involving Lloyd's
Operations" is available
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.