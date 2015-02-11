(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS AG's
(UBS; A/Stable/a)
4Q14 performance demonstrated the sound operating performance of
UBS Group AG's
business divisions and its ability to maintain strong
capitalisation. However,
we expect provisions for litigation and regulatory matters to
remain high and
weigh on performance. Also, pressure on earnings in combination
with adverse
exchange rate developments following the Swiss National Bank's
recent policy
change means that control over operating expenses will remain
important for the
group to reach its performance targets. The results have no
immediate effect on
UBS AG's ratings
For the first time, results were reported under the new group
structure, changes
to which resulted in UBS Group becoming the bank holding company
in 4Q14.
Consolidated assets have not materially changed as a result of
the
reorganisation.
For 4Q14 UBS Group reported a CHF648bn pre-tax profit adjusted
for fair value of
own debt changes (CHF70m gain in 4Q14), net restructuring
charges (CHF208m),
gains from the sale of real estate (CHF20m) and a credit related
to changes to a
retiree benefit plan (CHF8m). Pre-tax profit in 4Q14 was 14%
lower than in 4Q13,
mainly because of higher provisions for litigation and
regulatory matters, which
amounted to CHF176m in 4Q14.
In 2014, the group generated CHF2.9bn pre-tax profit adjusted
for own-credit
gains, restructuring charges, gains on the sale of real estate
and other
disposals, impairment of financial investments and credit
related to changes to
a retiree benefit plan. Pre-tax profit for 2014 was dented by
CHF2.46bn
provisions for litigation and regulatory matters, which
underlines the group's
continued exposure to these types of risks.
Net income in 2014 benefited from a CHF2.1bn net tax benefit
related to the
upward revaluation of deferred tax assets. Despite this tax
benefit, the group's
reported 8.8% adjusted return on tangible equity remained below
its new target
of about 10% for 2015 and above 15% from 2016. The group
reported a fully
applied Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.4% at year-end,
which puts it at
the top of its global trading and universal bank peers. In line
with previously
stated targets, the bank announced an increase in its pay-out
ratio to 53% as
capital targets have been reached and it will return additional
capital to
shareholders once it has completed the squeeze-out of minority
shareholders in
UBS AG.
UBS Group confirmed its position as the largest wealth manager
globally with
CHF2trn assets under management (AuM) at year-end. The group's
wealth management
(WM) business reported CHF646m 4Q14 pre-tax profit, down 9% qoq
but 37% higher
than in 4Q13. Net new money (NNM) inflows slowed to CHF3bn from
CHF9.8bn in
3Q14, reflecting seasonality, but also NNM outflows from
European cross-border
businesses and in emerging markets. However, NNM inflows for
2014 remained solid
at CHF34.4bn, and net new money growth of 3.9% in the year
remained within the
bank's 3%-5% target range. The gross margin on AuM declined 4bp
qoq to 82bp as
transaction volumes fell. UBS Group announced that it would
review the pricing
structure of wealth management products, including deposits, in
light of the
low-interest rate environment, and that the bank expected some
AuM outflows
resulting from this in 2015. However, this should be positive
for the group's
leverage and liquidity requirements.
Wealth Management Americas reported an 11% qoq drop in pre-tax
profit to CHF211m
(15% drop in US dollar terms) as operating expenses increased,
and global asset
management reported CHF85m pre-tax profit in 4Q14, mainly
because of higher
operating expenses.
UBS Group's retail and corporate banking business reported 4Q14
pre-tax profit
of CHF340m, 20% lower than in the previous quarter as operating
expenses and
loan impairment charges increased. We expect earnings in the
business to come
under pressure following the sharp Swiss franc appreciation. Low
interest rates
will put additional pressure on net interest income, and asset
quality
deterioration that could be caused by weaker growth as a result
of the
appreciated franc would result in higher loan impairment
charges. The sound
asset quality of UBS Group's domestic loan book means that we
expect any
pressure to remain easily manageable.
The investment bank's (IB) 4Q14 results remained resilient as
pre-tax profit
increased 24% yoy as increased income from advisory services and
equity capital
markets compensated for weaker revenue in debt capital markets,
in line with the
group's peers. Good performance in equities sales and trading,
in both cash
equities and derivatives, helped the group to increase income in
that business
by 10% yoy, while revenue in fixed income trading declined by 8%
yoy on the back
of difficult market conditions, particularly in credit. For
2014, the IB
generated only a small CHF87m pre-tax profit as the CHF1,687m
provisions for
litigation and regulatory matters in 3Q14 dented results.
Exposure in the group's non-core and legacy portfolio was
further reduced in
4Q14 as positions were closed, and risk-weighted assets (RWA) in
the segment
amounted to CHF36bn at end-2014, down from CHF64bn at end-2013.
About CHF19bn of
RWA relates to operational risk and CHF7bn to derivative
positions that the
group expects to let run off. Despite this reduction in risk
exposure in the
portfolio, we expect results to remain volatile. In 2014, the
non-core and
legacy portfolio reported a CHF1,965m loss (2013: CHF2,312m
loss).
RWA remained broadly stable in 4Q14 at CHF216bn, and the group
plans to reduce
RWA to below CHF200bn by end-2017. UBS's unweighted leverage,
according to the
Swiss interpretation of Basel III regulations (Swiss SRB
ratios), stood at 4.1%
on a 'fully loaded' basis at end-2014 (2.95% if Tier 2 notes are
excluded). The
group plans to issue additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital as part of
its
discretionary compensation programme and to start to issue AT1
notes in the
market. This, together with further reductions in the leverage
denominator,
should help the group to strengthen leverage ratios further.
