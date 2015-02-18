(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
it expects the weak economic growth in South Africa to put
pressure on life
insurers' financial performance.
The persistently weak growth trajectory is reflected in the
Negative Outlook on
the South African sovereign. However, the Outlooks on most life
insurers'
national scale ratings are Stable. This reflects the resilience
of the industry
to the difficult operating environment, and the stability of
individual
insurers' relative creditworthiness, driven by strong solvency
positions,
profitability and the maintenance of market share.
Life insurers saw a decline in recurring premium growth in 2013
and 1H14,
weighed down by the weak economic growth, a factor likely to
continue in 2015.
Slowing premium growth affects the ability of insurers to meet
fixed expenses,
which typically escalate in line with inflation. Single premium
sales have been
more robust, due to, among other factors, the "wealth effect"
from strong equity
market performance.
The South African equity market posted strong positive returns
in 2013 and 2014,
continuing its recovery since the global financial crisis, with
a compound total
return of 127% for 2010-2014. This boosted insurers' earnings,
but a potential
downturn in equity markets represents a significant risk to
earnings in 2015 and
beyond.
Large insurers' growth strategies outside South Africa are
gaining momentum.
Fitch believes that the diversification benefit from expansion
into different
markets is ratings positive for insurers in the long term,
provided the
expansion is successful and profitable. However, the benefits
are partly offset
by risks associated with operating in sub-investment grade
countries.
In the near term, Fitch considers the various proposed
regulatory developments
to be neutral from a credit perspective, as positive and
negative factors are
likely to broadly offset one another. However, over the medium
to long term, the
relative ability of individual insurers to differentiate
themselves in adapting
to regulatory change may become a significant credit
consideration.
