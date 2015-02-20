(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Canton of
Zurich's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Zurich's strong autonomy, its wealthy and
dynamic economy,
which translates into a strong tax base and sound debt coverage
ratios, its
prudent budgetary management and financial flexibility. The
ratings also
consider a slightly weaker than envisaged budgetary performance
in 2014 and an
increasing debt burden in 2015-2018.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Zurich
will maintain a
strong financial profile with a slightly improving budgetary
performance in
2015-2018. It also reflects Fitch's view that the canton's debt
coverage ratios
will remain in line with its rating.
Zurich's preliminary operating performance in 2014 is negative
and below
previous years' levels. However, high financial revenues and
fairly low and
declining interest expense, resulted in a preliminary current
margin of 2.2%,
covering about 40% of the canton's investments. Nevertheless, a
higher than
envisaged realisation rate of the canton's investments and lower
capital
revenues led to a small deficit before debt variation of 2.3%.
The weaker than expected budgetary performance in 2014 is driven
by lower than
expected tax revenues, an outfall of the budgeted profit
distribution of the
Swiss National Bank and higher provisions for the canton's
pension fund.
Although the canton realised CHF150m of global savings after
facing the likely
decline in the shortfall of revenues, the preliminary result was
about CHF700m
below budget, with CHF338m stemming from the operating budget
and an additional
CHF365m from the capital budget, as the realisation rate of the
canton's
investments were higher than expected.
Zurich's direct risk slightly increased by CHF285m to CHF5.349bn
at end-2014.
Although Zurich aims to improve its budgetary performance from
2015, the canton
considers increasing debt to about CHF6bn in 2018. The canton's
debt burden and
debt coverage remain sound; debt servicing accounted for a
moderate 7.9% of
current revenue in 2014. Following a new CHF700m bond issued in
2014, the canton
is exposed to floating-rate risk. However, Fitch views the
impact of rate risk
on the canton's interest burden as negligible. In 2015, Zurich's
direct debt may
increase to CHF5.62bn, following maturing debt of CHF225m and
new borrowing of
CHF500m.
At end-2014, Zurich had cash and cash equivalents of CHF1.5bn
outstanding,
sufficient to cover the 2015 debt servicing requirements of
CHF360m by more than
four times and can additionally resort to its two committed
credit lines. This
access to short-term liquidity mitigates refinancing risk.
Zurich has material contingent liabilities. Net overall risk
amounted to
CHF21.6bn at end-2013. Most related to guaranteed obligations of
its 100%-owned
Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB; AAA/Stable/F1+). Among other Swiss
banks, ZKB is
involved in inquiries by US authorities for assisting US
residents in evading
taxes. Fitch views the US client assets at ZKB to be limited but
given
uncertainties on the resolution and the sometimes arbitrary
nature of the final
penalty, the one-off charges for ZKB could be significant
although mitigated by
provisions already made. Another main guarantee obligation is
the unfunded
portion of its pension fund (the cover ratio stood at a strong
99.3% at
end-December 2014). Recapitalisation measures implemented in
2011, which Fitch
views as prudent management, should protect the canton from a
future higher
burden. Fitch does not include in its assessment the debt of
Zurich's public
sector entities since we assume their debt is entirely
self-supporting.
With more than 1.4 million inhabitants, Zurich has above-average
wealth levels
even in the Swiss context. However, some uncertainties stem from
the financial
sector due to low interest rates and client activity as well as
increased
litigation and regulatory costs. A slowdown of Zurich's economy
would negatively
affect the real estate and banking sectors, two large
contributors to the
canton's GDP and revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a downgrade are a continuous increase
of debt and
corresponding weakening of debt servicing ability - with a debt
payback of over
20 years - operating margin close to zero, limiting the canton's
financial
flexibility, or contingent risks above Fitch's expectations.
Significant changes to Swiss cantons' financial leeway or
additional financial
obligations, whether inner- or intra-canton, could also be
rating negative. A
downgrade of Switzerland ratings would also be reflected in the
Canton's
ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
- Continuing strong cantonal financial autonomy.
- Zurich's economic progress will at least be in line with
Switzerland's
expected growth rates.
- Expected growth of Zurich's direct risk will not be
accompanied by a decline
of budgetary performance and weakening of the debt coverage
beyond Fitch's
expectations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60321 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
