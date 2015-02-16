(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today announces
the appointment
of Bashar Al Natoor as Global Head of Islamic Finance, based in
Dubai. In this
new role, Mr. Al Natoor will coordinate all Islamic Finance
activities and
expertise across Fitch's Sovereign, Financial Institutions,
Corporate,
Structured Finance, Infrastructure and Insurance teams, bringing
together
dedicated analytical and industry expertise into a centralised
and focused
group.
As well as being involved in the rating process of Islamic
Finance instruments,
the Islamic Finance Group will continue to closely monitor and
report on this
rapidly growing sector, produce specialised research and
commentary as well as
criteria development. The group spans various continents and
time zones and
brings a strategic global perspective to this evolving sector.
Ian Linnell, Fitch's Global Analytical Head said: "Fitch has
been providing
ratings coverage to the Islamic Finance market for over a
decade, and therefore
is very well placed to build on existing strong relationships
with Sukuk
investors, regulators and issuers globally. Fitch has a deep
understanding of,
and strong track record in the Islamic Finance industry, rating
over 70
outstanding Islamic Finance instruments worldwide.
Centralising our
capabilities into a dedicated Group will further enhance our
platform in this
important market."
Sukuk issuance volumes globally continued their upward trend in
2014, with
issuance reaching approximately USD116bn, across 16 different
currencies in
2014. Around 14 different Sukuk structures were used during
2014, with murabaha
accounting for the largest proportion, and the instrument
continues to evolve in
degrees of complexity. Fitch expects Islamic banking and
finance assets to
continue their double-digit growth in coming years due to a
combination of
growth plans within the GCC and Asia, and rapidly improving
investor confidence.
Mr Al Natoor has more than 14 years' experience in the Islamic
Finance market.
Since joining Fitch in 2007, he has overseen Fitch's Sukuk
criteria and Islamic
Finance practices, undertaken research and written numerous
published articles
on Islamic Finance. Prior to joining Fitch, Mr. Al Natoor spent
seven years at
the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) in key roles including
Investment Officer in
the Treasury Department, a Senior Credit Analyst in Risk
Management and Senior
Technical Assistant to the Vice President of Finance &
Administration.
