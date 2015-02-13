(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
NORD/LB COVERED
FINANCE BANK S.A.'s (CFB, A/Negative/F1) Lettres de Gage
Publiques (LdGPs) at
'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CFB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 1, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 3 (moderate
high risk) and the 21% over-collateralisation (OC) that Fitch
takes into
account, which provides more protection than the 15% AAA'
breakeven OC.
The main constituent of the breakeven OC remains the credit loss
component of
18.5% in line with last year`s analysis. The 'AAA' credit loss
represents the
impact on the breakeven OC from the 19% stressed default rate
and the 17%
stressed recovery rate for the public sector cover assets.
The asset disposal loss component of 2.6% further contributes to
the 'AAA'
breakeven OC. This relatively low component results from
well-matched asset and
liability maturity profiles. In addition, some of the
liabilities feature
embedded call options, which enhance the ability to manage
existing mismatches
and were taken into account in the modelling.
The cash flow valuation component is -0.6% on the 'AAA'
breakeven OC driven by
the excess margins the programme realises. The issuer uses swap
contracts to
mitigate open currency and interest rate positions. The
breakeven OC considers
whether timely payments are met in a 'AA' scenario and tests for
recoveries of
at least 91% in a 'AAA' scenario.
As of 31 December 2014, CFB's EUR3.194bn outstanding LdGP were
secured by a
cover pool of EUR4.048bn. The cover pool comprised 287 (last
analysis: 347)
assets, which Fitch assigned to 130 (last analysis: 139)
ultimate debtors in its
analysis. Compared with last year`s analysis the pool shows
higher single
obligor concentrations. As this is driven by a higher exposure
to the German
sovereign and its federal states, Fitch does not consider there
is increased
credit risk from this pool change.
In its analysis, Fitch relies on the lowest OC observed over the
past 12 months
which was 24.5%. However, Fitch only takes only 21% OC into
account because the
agency does not give credit to intra-group assets.
The unchanged IDR uplift of 1 reflects the covered bonds
exemption from bail-in
and Fitch's judgement of the degree of protection in the event
of a bank's
resolution that would be available to prevent the source of
covered bonds
payments switching from the issuer to the cover pool. It is
derived from Fitch's
estimate of the institution's long-term non-retail placed senior
unsecured debt
exceeding 5% of total adjusted assets on the latest available
financial
information.
The Outlook is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on CFB's IDR,
reflecting
Fitch's favourable view on the position of covered bonds under
the proposed EU
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). Fitch expects the
IDR uplift of 1
to offset potential negative rating action on the IDR resulting
from a weakening
of state support.
CFB's cover pool contains 24.5% of US municipal exposure. The
assumptions used
for these assets have been agreed with Fitch's US public finance
group. The
default assumptions are based on public ratings or, where not
available, on
floor assumptions. In line with Fitch's 'State Revolving Fund
and Leveraged
Municipal Loan Pool Criteria', we used a floor assumption of
'BB' for standard
assets. For non-standard assets we applied an assumption of 'B'.
Fitch believes that the default risk for municipal assets
conditional on the
default of the corresponding sovereign is significantly higher
than the default
risk indicated by the respective rating. To reflect this, for
the US municipal
assets, Fitch has associated the higher municipal conditional
default risk with
a default probability assumption of 40%. This assumption is
lower than the 80%
used for European municipalities taking into account the more
federal framework
in the US. The recovery rate assumptions for the US municipal
assets range from
15% to 70% in a 'AAA' scenario, depending on the type of bond.
Fitch tested for adverse interest rate and currency movements in
its cash flow
analysis. For residual interest rate risk, Fitch applied its
published interest
rate stresses. The remaining small open foreign currency
positions in five
different currencies were stressed ranging from 1.4 to 3 times
the current
exchange spot rate in a 'AAA' scenario. These tested scenarios
are not intended
to conform to exact probabilities of occurrence and are not
trying to represent
explicit forecasts but rather show vulnerability of the covered
bond programme
to changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' LdGP rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by two or more notches to
'BBB+' or below; or
(ii) the number of notches represented by the D-Cap is reduced
to 2 or lower; or
(iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis decreases
below Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of 15.0%.
Since the covered bond rating can sustain a one-notch downgrade
of CFB's IDR to
its ultimate parent Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale's
Support Rating Floor
of 'A', the Outlook on the LdGP is Stable despite the Negative
Outlook on CFB's
IDR.
Fitch does not expect that the announced euro Benchmark issue
planned to be
issued later in February 2015 will lead to significant changes
in the breakeven
OC.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal requirement of
2%, it would not be sufficient to allow for timely payment of
the covered bonds
following an issuer default. As a result, the covered bond
rating would likely
be downgraded to 'AA-', because this level of OC would limit the
covered bond
rating to two-notches above the 'A' IDR as adjusted by the IDR
uplift.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the LdGP's rating will be affected,
amongst others,
by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
covered bonds, which
can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore the
breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA
Director
+49 69 768 076 298
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+49 69 768 076 112
Committee Chairperson
Susanne Matern, CFA
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 237
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08
August 2014,
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities', dated
30 January 2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector
Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 29 January 2015,
'Counterparty Criteria for
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria
for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum',
dated 14 May
2014,'State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool
Criteria', dated 22
October 2014, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured
Finance
Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 19 December 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
