, February 12 (Fitch) The fall in the Turkish current
account deficit
(CAD) last year demonstrates the economy's capacity for
rebalancing, Fitch
Ratings says. The durability of this rebalancing and the extent
to which it
reduces Turkey's vulnerability to sudden shifts in investor
sentiment is an
important part of our sovereign ratings assessment.
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey said on Wednesday
that the CAD fell
by 29% to USD45.8bn in 2014. The main drivers were a narrowing
of the trade
deficit (partly due to lira depreciation), and lower oil prices.
The share of portfolio investment and short-term borrowing,
which have been the
mainstays of current account financing, fell to 56% from 81%,
suggesting the
quality of current account financing has improved. Portfolio
inflows were
largely unchanged, but there was a sharp drop in short-term
borrowing,
suggesting that banks and corporates are switching to
longer-term borrowing.
Rollover rates on long-term funding exceeded 100% for both banks
and corporates.
Rebalancing towards sustainable growth that is less reliant on
net capital
inflows, shown by the lower CAD, supports Turkey's sovereign
credit profile.
However, Turkey is a standout among emerging markets because of
the size of its
CAD, while large gross external financing needs leave it
vulnerable to shifts in
investor sentiment. This is seen in the continuing volatility of
the Turkish
lira, which hit an all-time low against the dollar earlier this
week.
A narrower CAD and a shift to longer-term instruments in net
capital inflows
would increase the sustainability of Turkey's external finances
if they were
material and lasting. Previous current account adjustments have
proved
temporary, and higher foreign direct investment would improve
the mix of current
account financing (as result of weak non-debt creating flows,
net external debt
has climbed to 29% of GDP).
External financing has been resilient to shocks in recent years
and Turkey has
not experienced a 'sudden stop' of capital inflows.
Nevertheless, this
resilience may be tested in 2015, by US monetary policy
tightening or
geopolitical risks, which are already being felt in the sharp
fall in exports to
Russia, Ukraine, and Iraq (net exports were an important driver
of economic
growth in 2014). A weaker-than-expected eurozone recovery could
also slow CAD
adjustment.
We affirmed Turkey's 'BBB-'/Stable Rating in October 2014. Our
next scheduled
review is on 20 March.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Turkey
here