(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Svenska
Handelsbanken AB's (Handelsbanken; AA-/Stable/F1+) planned issue
of Additional
Tier 1 notes an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming
to information
already received.
The notes will be CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative
additional Tier 1
instruments. The notes are subject to partial or full temporary
write-down if
Handelsbanken's consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
falls below 8%,
and any coupon payments may be cancelled at the discretion of
the bank. The
notes are callable in March 2021.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating is five notches below Handelsbanken's
Viability Rating (VR)
of 'aa-' in accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and
rating bank
subordinated and hybrid securities. The notching reflects the
notes' higher
expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors
(two notches) and
higher non-performance risk (three notches).
The notching for loss severity reflects the instruments' deep
subordination, the
full contractual write-off language, and that the instruments
can be written
down before the point of non-viability.
The three notches for non-performance risk reflect the
instruments' fully
discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption, and the mandatory write-down trigger.
The notching is
limited to three notches in light of the bank's solid capital
buffers, strong
profitability and high level of distributable reserves in the
form of retained
earnings.
Handelsbanken is subject to stringent capital requirements by
the Swedish
regulator, including an estimated Pillar 1 CET1 requirement of
10.5% based on
end-September 2014 risk weights and an additional estimated 7.2%
CET1 Pillar 2
buffer, taking the total estimated CET1 requirement to 17.7%.
Fitch expects the
Swedish regulator to impose restrictions on interest payments on
the notes
should Handelsbanken's capital approach the estimated Pillar 1
limit of 10.5%
CET1. Fitch does not believe that a breach of the Pillar 2
buffer would
automatically trigger a coupon cancellation. Handelsbanken
reported a CET1 ratio
of 20.4% at end-2014.
Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination,
coupon flexibility
and going concern mandatory write-down of the instruments, Fitch
has assigned
100% equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched down from Handelsbanken's VR, their
rating is primarily
sensitive to any change to the VR. The notes' rating is also
sensitive to a
wider notching if Fitch changes its assessment of the
probability of the notes'
non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in
Handelsbanken's VR,
including that of the impact of a possible breach of the Pillar
2 buffer.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 144 299 131
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria', both
dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
