(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw
the ratings on
First Commonwealth Financial Corp. and First Commonwealth Bank
on or about March
12, 2015, for business reasons.
Fitch currently rates First Commonwealth Financial Corp. and
First Commonwealth
Bank as follows:
First Commonwealth Financial Corp.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Floor at 'NF'
--Support at '5'.
First Commonwealth Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Long-Term deposit at 'BBB'';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Short-Term deposit at 'F2';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of
First
Commonwealth Financial Corp. and First Commonwealth Bank ratings
as a courtesy
to investors.
Fitch affirmed the ratings with a Stable Outlook on its last
rating action on
Sept. 22, 2014.
Contact:
Daniel P. Whalen
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2067
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.