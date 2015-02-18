(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed PT Ciputra Residence's (Ciputra Residence) National Long-Term Rating and National senior unsecured rating at 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable for the National Long-Term Rating. At the same time, the agency has also affirmed the National Rating of 'A(idn)' to the company's IDR500bn of bonds that have a 20% partial credit guarantee from International Finance Corporation (IFC). The National Long-Term rating reflects Ciputra Residence's small, albeit increasing, scale, project concentration, conservative credit metrics and its strong linkage with its parent, PT Ciputra Development Tbk (Ciputra Development). 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Revenue Growth, Higher Margin: Fitch believes that Ciputra Residence's scale will improve in 2015 and 2016 due to a growing property portfolio. We estimate that the company's marketing sales will reach IDR3.6trn in 2014, a 24% increase from IDR2.9trn in 2013. Revenue will also increase to IDR1.5trn and EBITDA will grow to IDR650bn - more than double 2013's figures. Additionally, the company will generate higher EBITDA margin above 40% (2013: 35%) on the back of higher average selling prices and development of apartment projects. Improved Project Diversification: Fitch also believes that Ciputra Residence will further diversify its projects in 2015 with the addition of new residential, commercial, and apartment projects. The company has successfully added two residential, one office, and one apartment project to its marketing sales in 2014 - from only 7 residential projects in 2013. Historically, the company has been reliant on its two main projects namely Citra Raya Tangerang and Citra Garden City Jakarta. Conservative Leverage: Despite the rapid growth, Ciputra Residence's leverage will remain conservative with pre-sales/gross debt above 1.5x and Net Debt/Net inventory below 40%. As the company develops additional projects, we believe that the company will move away from its historical net cash position and very high pre-sales/gross debt ratio above 3.0x. Linkage with Ciputra Development: Ciputra Residence's rating benefits from linkage with its 99.99% shareholder, Ciputra Development, which has a stronger credit profile. According to Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Methodology, there are strong legal, operating, and strategic linkages between Ciputra Residence and Ciputra Development. This linkage captures reputational risk from carrying the same brand name, significant degree of overlap in board composition and alignment of Ciputra Residence's expansionary strategy and financial policy with the overall group Minimal Recurring EBITDA: Ciputra Residence's recurring income will remain small relative to its interest expense until 2017. The company generated less than IDR20bn in recurring EBITDA in 2014 compared to its interest expense of above IDR50bn. Its recurring EBITDA comes mostly from its waterpark operations, rental, and royalty income. Although the company plans to start its first hotel operation in 2017, we expect recurring EBITDA to continue to fall short of interest expenses. Recurring EBITDA will start to become meaningful in 2018 when the company adds a shopping mall to its investment property portfolio. One-Notch Uplift from Partial Guarantee: The rating assigned to the bonds is based on a partial guarantee for 20% of the principal amount offered by the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group that focuses on developing the private sector. The partial guarantee reduces the loss severity in case of default and Fitch has raised the issuance's rating by one notch above the issuer's rating. The overall recovery estimate considering the execution of the guarantee and the proceeds from company liquidation determine the number of the notches for the uplift. KEY ASSUMPTIONS -Projects progress as per management guidelines -No growth in income coming from waterparks, rental, and royalties -Shopping mall and hotel operation commence operations as per management guidelines -Dividend pay-out ratio of 30% from 2015 RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive rating action is not expected in the next 12-18 months. However, a positive rating action might be considered if there is an improvement in the company's project diversification while maintaining pre-sales/gross debt above 2.0x and net debt/net inventory below 20% Negative: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to negative rating actions include: -Pre-sales/gross debt falls below 1.5x (2014 (F): 2.0x) on a sustained basis -Net debt/net inventory rises above 40% on a sustained basis -There is a weakening linkage between the company and Ciputra Development Contacts: Primary Analyst Olly Prayudi Associate Director +62 21 2988 6812 Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 