(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed PT
Ciputra Residence's (Ciputra Residence) National Long-Term
Rating and National
senior unsecured rating at 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable for
the National
Long-Term Rating. At the same time, the agency has also affirmed
the National
Rating of 'A(idn)' to the company's IDR500bn of bonds that have
a 20% partial
credit guarantee from International Finance Corporation (IFC).
The National Long-Term rating reflects Ciputra Residence's
small, albeit
increasing, scale, project concentration, conservative credit
metrics and its
strong linkage with its parent, PT Ciputra Development Tbk
(Ciputra
Development).
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Revenue Growth, Higher Margin: Fitch believes that
Ciputra Residence's
scale will improve in 2015 and 2016 due to a growing property
portfolio. We
estimate that the company's marketing sales will reach IDR3.6trn
in 2014, a 24%
increase from IDR2.9trn in 2013. Revenue will also increase to
IDR1.5trn and
EBITDA will grow to IDR650bn - more than double 2013's figures.
Additionally,
the company will generate higher EBITDA margin above 40% (2013:
35%) on the back
of higher average selling prices and development of apartment
projects.
Improved Project Diversification: Fitch also believes that
Ciputra Residence
will further diversify its projects in 2015 with the addition of
new
residential, commercial, and apartment projects. The company has
successfully
added two residential, one office, and one apartment project to
its marketing
sales in 2014 - from only 7 residential projects in 2013.
Historically, the
company has been reliant on its two main projects namely Citra
Raya Tangerang
and Citra Garden City Jakarta.
Conservative Leverage: Despite the rapid growth, Ciputra
Residence's leverage
will remain conservative with pre-sales/gross debt above 1.5x
and Net Debt/Net
inventory below 40%. As the company develops additional
projects, we believe
that the company will move away from its historical net cash
position and very
high pre-sales/gross debt ratio above 3.0x.
Linkage with Ciputra Development: Ciputra Residence's rating
benefits from
linkage with its 99.99% shareholder, Ciputra Development, which
has a stronger
credit profile. According to Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary
Rating Methodology,
there are strong legal, operating, and strategic linkages
between Ciputra
Residence and Ciputra Development. This linkage captures
reputational risk from
carrying the same brand name, significant degree of overlap in
board composition
and alignment of Ciputra Residence's expansionary strategy and
financial policy
with the overall group
Minimal Recurring EBITDA: Ciputra Residence's recurring income
will remain small
relative to its interest expense until 2017. The company
generated less than
IDR20bn in recurring EBITDA in 2014 compared to its interest
expense of above
IDR50bn. Its recurring EBITDA comes mostly from its waterpark
operations,
rental, and royalty income. Although the company plans to start
its first hotel
operation in 2017, we expect recurring EBITDA to continue to
fall short of
interest expenses. Recurring EBITDA will start to become
meaningful in 2018 when
the company adds a shopping mall to its investment property
portfolio.
One-Notch Uplift from Partial Guarantee: The rating assigned to
the bonds is
based on a partial guarantee for 20% of the principal amount
offered by the IFC,
a member of the World Bank Group that focuses on developing the
private sector.
The partial guarantee reduces the loss severity in case of
default and Fitch has
raised the issuance's rating by one notch above the issuer's
rating. The overall
recovery estimate considering the execution of the guarantee and
the proceeds
from company liquidation determine the number of the notches for
the uplift.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Projects progress as per management guidelines
-No growth in income coming from waterparks, rental, and
royalties
-Shopping mall and hotel operation commence operations as per
management
guidelines
-Dividend pay-out ratio of 30% from 2015
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not expected in the next 12-18 months.
However, a
positive rating action might be considered if there is an
improvement in the
company's project diversification while maintaining
pre-sales/gross debt above
2.0x and net debt/net inventory below 20%
Negative: Future developments that could individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating actions include:
-Pre-sales/gross debt falls below 1.5x (2014 (F): 2.0x) on a
sustained basis
-Net debt/net inventory rises above 40% on a sustained basis
-There is a weakening linkage between the company and Ciputra
Development
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014
and "National
Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
