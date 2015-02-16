(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Changes in ownership of UK
residential mortgage
servicers can create uncertainties about post-acquisition
strategy and
operations, and the effect on servicers' stability and
performance, Fitch
Ratings says. The financial and operational support and
strategic direction
provided by new owners are key to the ratings impact of
unprecedented numbers of
acquisitions in the sector.
The potential for servicer sales to create uncertainty is
reflected in our most
recent rating action in the sector. We placed Acenden's servicer
ratings on
Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) on 13 February, following its sale
(subject to
regulatory approval) to private equity firms Blackstone and TPG.
We placed
Kensington Mortgage Company's (KM) servicer ratings on RWE last
year, following
acquisition by the same parties. There is potential synergy
between KM and
Acenden and we will monitor whether any operational changes
result from them
having a shared parent.
The RWEs could result in upgrades, affirmations or downgrades.
Our assessments
will take into account the new owners' longer-term financial
commitment and the
impact of the change of ownership on business performance,
technology
infrastructure and loan performance. It is unclear whether
private equity-owned
servicers will continue to seek third-party mandates or focus on
servicing
portfolios originated or acquired by their new owners, as has
typically been the
case in the past.
All servicers may find increasing their third-party business
challenging. The UK
is Europe's most competitive market and Homeloan Management
Limited (the UK's
largest third-party residential mortgage servicer by AUM) and
Pepper (UK)
(formerly Oakwood Global Finance) have consolidated their
dominant positions. It
is not clear that anticipated growth from new lenders,
outsourcing, and
non-conforming lending will materialise. Recent entrants to the
lending market
have kept servicing in house and concerns about the operational
risks of
servicer transfer have led to few securitised portfolios
changing hands.
If opportunities do not materialise, the financial and
operational support new
owners provide could reduce. This could be negative for servicer
ratings.
But the various acquisitions of UK residential servicers in
2014-2015 have not
caused any negative changes to Fitch's ratings on the affected
servicers (or
transactions serviced) to date. Ownership changes can be
positive where new
owners have the ability and the intention to help the business
develop.
For example, in December we affirmed HML's UK primary servicer
rating, and
upgraded its special servicer rating a month after its
acquisition by
Computershare, an international data management and transaction
processing
business. In the US, Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC has
performed well since
2011 under Computershare's ownership, improving control systems
and technology,
and achieving managed expansion of its servicing portfolio. This
supports our
view that Computershare will provide appropriate operational and
infrastructure
support to HML.
Similarly, we think Pepper Group, which bought and rebranded
Oakwood last year,
will support the servicer's financial and market positions.
Pepper Group
specialises in originating and servicing consumer finance assets
and the two
companies have significant shared history. We affirmed Pepper
(UK)'s residential
mortgage servicer ratings following the acquisition.
Capita Asset Services' status as a major outsourcing provider
suggests it will
try to address the failure to keep pace with industry-wide
technology
improvements at Crown Mortgage Management (now Capita Mortgages
Services Ltd),
Fitch's lowest-rated UK residential mortgage servicer, following
its acquisition
last year.
