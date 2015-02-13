(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Thomas Cook Finance plc's issue of EUR400m fixed-rate senior notes due 2021 a senior unsecured rating of 'B+'/'RR3'. The fixed-rate notes are guaranteed by Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG; B/Stable). The rating is one notch higher than the IDR due to expected good recovery prospects under a going concern scenario. The notes rank pari passu with TCG's existing bank debt and senior unsecured notes. The proceeds will be used to pre-fund the company's EUR400m 6.75% notes due in 2015. Concurrent with the bond issue will be the cancellation of the additional bank facility that was arranged in May 2013 to support the repayment of the EUR400m 2015 bond. Fitch affirmed TCG and the senior unsecured notes (B+/RR3) issued by Thomas Cook Finance plc on 7 January 2015. The affirmation reflected improved results in FY14 and the significant further cost-cutting achieved, which has led to improved profitability. For TCG's Key Rating Drivers, see the previous rating action commentary dated 15 January 2015 at www.fitchratings.com. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: - An enhanced EBIT margin of close to 4% - Positive free cash flow generation - Improved interest cover and lease-adjusted FFO gross leverage (including GBP700m for working changes) below 5.0x Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Deterioration in EBIT margin below 2.5%, reflecting increased competition - Liquidity headroom below GBP200m - Increase in FFO gross leverage (as adjusted by Fitch) above 7.0x Contact: Principal Analyst Ishani Goonasekera Associate Director +44 20 3530 1509 Supervisory Analyst Paula Murphy Director +44 20 3530 1718 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 3530 1079 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.