LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Russia's Alfa Bank to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'. The Rating
Outlook remains Negative. At the same time, the agency has
downgraded the
Viability Rating (VR) of Sberbank to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' and of
Gazprombank (GPB)
to 'bb-' from 'bb'. The VR of Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg)
has been
affirmed at 'b-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this
commentary.
The support-driven IDRs of Sberbank ('BBB-'/Negative), RusAg
('BB+'/Negative)
and GPB ('BB+'/Negative) were reviewed, and downgraded by one
notch, earlier
this year (see 'Fitch Downgrades Russian Financial Institutions
on Sovereign
Action, dated 16 January 2015 at www.fitchratings.com) and are
unaffected by
today's rating actions.
The affirmation of Sberbank's, GPB's and RusAg's debt applies to
all debt issued
prior to 1 August 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALFA BANK
The downgrade of Alfa's ratings reflects the weakening of the
Russian operating
environment, and Fitch's view that it is appropriate to maintain
a one-notch
differential between the ratings of the bank and the Russian
sovereign. The
Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that economic recession
(Fitch expects
GDP to contract by 4% in 2015), higher funding costs, rouble
devaluation, rising
inflation and a potential increase in loan impairment are likely
to put pressure
on Alfa's credit profile in 2015.
At the same time, Alfa remains the highest-rated Russian
privately-owned bank,
reflecting its good management and track record of navigating
through past
Russian crises, and its currently strong balance sheet and solid
financial
metrics.
Asset quality only moderately deteriorated in 2014:
non-performing loans (NPLs)
increased to 2.2% of gross loans at end-1H'14 from 1.2% at
end-2013, and
remained roughly stable in 2H'14, according to management. The
weaker Russian
economy and higher recent occurrences of corporate defaults and
restructurings
suggest pressure on asset quality is likely to increase in 2015.
However, the
overall impairment reserve level, equal to 5% of loans at
end-1H'14, provides a
significant buffer, comparable to cumulative loan write-offs for
2009-1H'14.
Performance deteriorated in 1H'14 due to the increase in
impairment charges,
associated with a few corporate defaults and general
deterioration in retail
lending. Fitch expects profitability to deteriorate further in
2015 due to
higher impairment charges and significantly increased funding
costs following
the sharp increase of the base rate by the Russian Central Bank
(CBR), although
Alfa has some resilience due to its high share of interest free
current
accounts.
Basel Tier 1 and total capital ratios stood at a reasonable
11.8% and 16.5%,
respectively, at end-1H'14. Regulatory capitalisation is tighter
(total ratio of
11% at end-2014), partly due to more conservative loan reserve
levels compared
to IFRS, but also due to the impact of rouble depreciation on
risk-weighted
assets in 2H'14. Alfa did not take advantage of regulatory
forbearance measures
offered by the Central Bank in calculating its year-end
regulatory ratios.
To support capitalisation, Alfa may receive new equity from
shareholders and/or
utilise state support, including potential conversion of
RUB39.4bn of
subordinated debt received in the last crisis from
Vnesheconombank (VEB) into
preferred shares or perpetual debt, or participation in the
sector
recapitalisation programmes of the National Wealth Fund and the
Depositary
Insurance Agency (DIA).
Alfa experienced about a 5% (FX adjusted) outflow of customer
funding in
December. Liquidity is still comfortable, with highly liquid
assets (cash,
shorty-term interbank, unpledged liquid securities) at end-2014
covering around
40% of customer accounts. Wholesale repayments in 2015 are equal
to a moderate
2.6% of liabilities, while the bank was able to borrow on
wholesale markets in
2014, notwithstanding the challenging backdrop.
Alfa's owners have supported the bank in the past, and, in
Fitch's view, would
have a strong propensity to do so again, if required. Their
ability to provide
support is also likely to be significant, as they seem to have
little debt and
significant cash reserves following recent asset sales; however,
Fitch does not
formally factor shareholder support into the ratings given
limited visibility on
the shareholders' current position and Alfa's significant size.
Given the bank's
broad franchise, there is also a moderate probability of support
from the
Russian authorities.
A further marked deterioration in Russia's economic prospects,
or a weakening of
Alfa's asset quality and capitalisation, could result in a
downgrade of the
bank's ratings. A stabilisation of the operating environment,
and a revision of
the Outlook on the sovereign ratings to Stable, could result in
the Outlook on
Alfa's ratings also being revised to Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ABHFL
The downgrade of ABH Financial Limited, Alfa's holding company,
reflects the
downgrade of the bank. ABHFL's ratings reflect Fitch's view that
default risk at
the bank and the holding company are likely to be highly
correlated in view of
the high degree of fungibility of capital and liquidity within
the group, which
is managed as a single entity. The currently limited volume of
holding company
debt to non-related parties also supports the close alignment of
its ratings
with Alfa.
The one-notch difference between the bank and holding company
ratings reflects
the absence of any regulation of the consolidated group, the
fact that the
holding company is incorporated in a different jurisdiction and
the high level
of double leverage at the holding company. The latter, defined
by Fitch as
equity investments in subsidiaries divided by holdco equity,
stood at 150% at
end-11M14, although would have been lower if related party
liabilities were
excluded.
ABHFL's Long-term IDR is above the Cyprus Country Ceiling of
'B', reflecting
Fitch's view that the company's ability to repay/pay interest on
external
liabilities is not dependent on the local financial system.
An upgrade or downgrade of Alfa would be likely to result in a
similar rating
action on ABHFL. In addition, ABHFL could be downgraded if its
planned future
debt issuance results in a further marked increase in double
leverage or gives
rise to significantly increased liquidity risks at the holdco
level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SBERBANK AND SBERBANK
LEASING
The downgrade of Sberbank's VR, and hence Long-term local
currency IDR, reflects
the weakening of the Russian operating environment, and Fitch's
view that it is
not appropriate to rate the bank above the Russian sovereign.
The VR continues
to factor in Sberbank's dominant market positions, stable
deposit base,
currently strong performance relative to the sector and solid
liquidity
position. Capitalisation remains adequate, but has moderated as
a result of the
revaluation of foreign currency assets.
Sberbank's asset quality is currently sound, with NPLs only
moderately up at
3.5% at end-3Q'14, 1.5x times covered by reserves. However, a
more significant
deterioration is likely over the next 12-18 months as the
economy enters
recession. The bank's so far robust pre-impairment profitability
(equal to 3.9%
of average assets in 9M14) is likely to dampen in 2015 on the
back of higher
funding costs, which the bank is unlikely to fully pass on to
the borrowers,
while bottom line results will probably be additionally
pressured by increasing
impairment charges.
Sberbank's liquidity position is underpinned by a significant
cushion of liquid
assets (both in local and in foreign currency) and a granular
and fairly stable
deposit base (due to its 45% share in system's retail deposits).
Sberbank faced
a moderate retail funding outflow (between 2% and 3% on
FX-adjusted basis) in
December-January, which was offset by the inflow of corporate
accounts. External
wholesale funding comprised a low 5% of Sberbank's end-2014
liabilities, and
2015 repayments are not onerous.
Fitch estimates that the bank's FCC / risk-weighted assets ratio
fell from 10%
at end-3Q'14 to around 9% by end-2014 as a result of revaluation
of
foreign-currency-denominated risk-weighted assets and an
unrealized loss on the
bank's securities portfolio in December. Regulatory capital
ratios (total
capital ratio was just 10.6% at end-1M15) benefit from the
regulatory
forbearance with respect to risk-weighted assets revaluation and
will be
supported by the forthcoming conversion of a RUB500bn
subordinated loan from the
Central Bank into Tier-1 compliant perpetual, which should
improve total
regulatory capital ratio by about 1 percentage point. Sberbank
is not included
in the government's recapitalisation program that involves
Depositary Insurance
Agency, but could receive support directly from the CBR if
needed, Fitch
understands.
A downgrade of the sovereign ratings, a further marked
deterioration in Russia's
economic prospects, or a weakening of Sberbank's asset quality
and
capitalisation, could result in a downgrade of the bank's VR. A
stabilisation of
the operating environment, and a revision of the Outlook on the
sovereign
ratings to Stable, could help to stabilise the rating at its
current level.
The downgrade of Sberbank Leasing's Long-term local currency IDR
reflects the
similar action on Sberbank. Sberbank Leasing's ratings are
driven by Fitch's
view of the high probability of support from Sberbank, and are
likely to move in
tandem with the latter's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GPB
The downgrade of Gazprombank's VR to 'bb-' from 'bb' reflects
the bank's
reduced, and moderate, capitalisation. This, in Fitch's view,
makes the bank
more vulnerable in case of a deterioration in the bank's
significant volume of
potentially risky loan exposures, or as a result of a more
general weakening of
asset quality due to the more challenging environment. The VR
also considers the
bank's modest core profitability and considerable exposure to
non-banking
assets.
At the same time, the VR also reflects the bank's prominent
market positions,
its generally lower-risk lending focused on larger and stronger
Russian
corporates and secured retail products, its currently
comfortable liquidity and
access to capital under recently announced Russian government
programmes.
The FCC / risk weighted assets (RWAs) ratio declined to 6.2% at
end-3Q'14 from
8.2% at end-2013, and Fitch expects this to have fallen further
at end-2014 as a
result of the impact of rouble devaluation on RWAs (35% of which
comprised
foreign currency exposures at end-3Q'14). Fitch views the bank's
preferred
shares, into which Vnesheconombank converted its subordinated
debt in 4Q'14, as
good quality loss absorbing capital, in addition to the bank's
FCC; however,
these are equal to a moderate 93 basis points (bps) of end-9M14
RWAs.
Core capital ratios are unlikely to recover significantly in
2015 given weakened
internal capital generation (3% in 9M14). However, regulatory
capital should be
strengthened as a result of participation in government
programmes, in
particular the RUB100bn subordinated debt injection approved by
the government.
At end-January 2015, the regulatory core tier 1 and total
capital ratios were
7.5% and 12.7%, respectively, benefitting from the regulatory
forbearance
implemented by the Central Bank in respect to securities
valuations and RWA
calculations for foreign currency assets.
Although NPLs remain low (1% of gross loans at end-3Q'14),
high-risk exposures
made up a significant 8% of the portfolio. These mostly
comprised (i) moderately
provisioned loans to an indebted metals and mining group (equal
to 32% of FCC)
and (ii) weakly secured direct and indirect exposures to
Ukrainian entities with
uncertain recovery prospects (31% of FCC). Gazprombank's capital
position is
also undermined by equity investments (equal to 36% of FCC) in
mostly poorly
performing non-banking assets.
Liquidity remains comfortable, although funding depends
significantly on large
core deposits from major oil and gas companies. Highly-liquid
assets at
end-November 2014 were equal to approximately 1.3x third-party
wholesale debt,
or 39% of the total customer deposits. Deposit outflows in
December 2015 were
moderate. Scheduled wholesale debt repayments in 2015, including
a USD1.7bn
Eurobonds, are equal to a moderate 5% of liabilities.
The VR could be downgraded in case of a further weakening of
capitalisation or
significant loan losses. A stabilisation of the operating
environment and a
gradual increase in the bank's capital ratios would help to
stabilise the VR at
its current level.
The downgrade of GPB's 'new-style' subordinated debt (with
principal/ coupon
write-down feature) to 'B+' reflects the downgrade of the VR.
The subordinated
debt rating is notched down once from the bank's VR; this
incorporates zero
notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR
and a notch for
higher loss severity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - RUSAG's VR
The 'b-' VR of RusAg primarily reflects the bank's weak asset
quality, moderate
capitalization, modest financial performance and significant
reliance on
wholesale funding.
RusAg's asset quality is weak, with non-performing loans (NPLs,
loans over 90
days overdue) comprising a high 16.7% of the end-1H'14 loan
book. Reserve
coverage of these exposures was a moderate 51%, with the
unreserved part
amounting to RUB117bn, or 53% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC).
RusAg's predominantly
long-term loan book, with exposures often structured with bullet
repayments and
subsidised interest rates creates potential for further
increases of credit
losses in a weakening operating environment. Restructured and/or
rolled-over
loans classified in the Watch category comprised a further 8% of
loans at
end-2013 (the last date on which this was disclosed).
At end-1H'14, the FCC ratio was 13.3%, which Fitch views as
moderate given the
weak provisioning of NPLs, significant restructured exposures
and new potential
problems. The bank's RUB25bn preferred shares, into which
Vnesheconombank
converted its subordinated debt in 4Q'14, were equal to 147 bps
of end-9M14
RWAs, and RusAg may also access RUB68.5bn of additional capital
under the
DIA-administered recapitalisation programme. However, internal
capital
generation is weak, with pre-impairment profit (net of accrued
but not received
interest income) amounting to only RUB3.6bn (equal to 0.4% of
average
risk-weighted assets) in 1H'14.
RusAg's high loans/deposits ratio (174% at end-1H'14) and the
fairly long-term
nature of its loan book make the bank's liquidity position
vulnerable to a
sustained reduction in access to wholesale funding (37% of
liabilities at
end-1H'14). However, near-term maturities are moderate and
liquidity is
comfortable at present, so recently introduced sanctions are
unlikely to result
in a sharp increase in refinancing risks. At end-2014, RusAg had
USD8bn of
foreign liabilities (nearly 20% of total non-equity funding),
with USD0.8bn due
for repayment in 2015, while the bank held RUB276bn (USD5bn) of
liquid assets
(cash, short-term bank placements, unencumbered repoable
securities and loans
eligible for refinancing in CBR).
A further marked deterioration in asset quality could result in
a downgrade of
the VR. A strengthening of capitalisation, if this is sufficient
to
significantly alleviate asset quality risks, could lead to an
upgrade.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Alfa-Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'/affirmed
at 'AA+(rus)'
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Bond Issuance Public Limited
Company: downgraded
to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt of ALFA MTN ISSUANCE LTD: downgraded to
'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt of Alfa Bond Issuance Public Limited Company:
downgraded to
'BB' from 'BB+'
ABH Financial Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Holding Issuance plc: downgraded
to 'BB' from
'BB+'
Sberbank of Russia
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative;
unaffected
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative;
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'; unaffected
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: '2'; unaffected
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'; unaffected
Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: downgraded to
'BBB-(EXP)' from
'BBB(EXP)' and withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'AAA(EXP)(rus)' and
withdrawn
Commercial paper of SB Securities S.A. Short-term Rating:
affirmed at 'F3' and
withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt of SB Capital S.A. Long-term Rating (RUB
bond ISIN
XS0882561821): downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt of SB Capital S.A. Long-term Rating
(except RUB bond ISIN
XS0882561821): 'BBB-'; unaffected
Senior unsecured debt of SB Capital S.A. loan participation note
programme
Long-term and Short-term Ratings: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'F3' and
withdrawn
'Old-style' and 'New-style' subordinated debt of SB Capital
S.A.: 'BB+';
unaffected
Sberbank Leasing
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB'; Outlook Negative;
unaffected
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'; unaffected
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: '2'; unaffected
Gazprombank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative; unaffected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'; Unaffected
National Long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable;
Unaffected
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb'
Support Rating'3'; unaffected
Support Rating Floor: 'BB+'; unaffected
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)'; unaffected
Senior unsecured debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC: 'BB+';
Unaffected
'Old-style' subordinated debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC: 'BB';
Unaffected
'New-style' subordinated debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC:
downgraded to 'B+'
from 'BB-'
Russian Agricultural Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB+'; Outlook Negative,
unaffected
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BB+'; Outlook Negative,
unaffected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B', unaffected
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
National Long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable,
unaffected
Support Rating: '3', unaffected
Support Rating Floor: 'BB+', unaffected
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)', unaffected
Senior unsecured debt of RSHB Capital S.A.: 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)',
unaffected
'Old-style' subordinated debt of RSHB Capital S.A.: 'BB',
unaffected
