(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Kazakhstan-based BTA Bank's USD750m senior unsecured bond (ISIN: XS0867478124) to 'B' from 'B-' following the transfer of the obligation to BTA's main shareholder Kazkommertsbank (KKB; 'B'/Stable). Fitch has also maintained BTA's support-driven ratings on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATING The senior unsecured bond rating is now aligned with the 'B' rating on KKB's other senior unsecured debt obligations. The bonds have a maturity date of 21 December 2022 and bear a coupon rate of 5.5% payable semi-annually. KKB became the obligor under the bond following the transfer of the bond from BTA's balance sheet to that of KKB in November 2014. This was part of ongoing actions to more closely integrate the operations of KKB and BTA. The bond rating will be sensitive to any changes in KKB's 'B' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - BTA'S LONG-TERM IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING BTA's 'B-' Long-term local and foreign-currency IDRs reflect potential support from KKB based on (i) KKB's significant directly owned equity stake in BTA (46.5% of share capital) and operational control over BTA acquired in 2Q14; (ii) KKB's intention to further integrate the two banks; and (iii) the fact that BTA qualifies as a material subsidiary under the cross-default clauses of KKB's eurobonds. The one-notch difference between KKB's and BTA's ratings reflect BTA's still weak balance sheet and its large size relative to KKB (equal to 35% of consolidated assets at end-3Q14), which may in certain circumstances constrain the ability and propensity of KKB to provide support. The RWP on BTA's Long-term IDRs and '5' Support Rating continues to reflect Fitch's view that risks for BTA's creditors should reduce moderately as a result of BTA's further integration with KKB. Completion of the integration may take more than six months, the usual review period for Rating Watches. BTA's IDRs are sensitive to the ratings of KKB. A downgrade of KKB would remove the upside potential for BTA's ratings. An upgrade of KKB could result in an upgrade of BTA. The rating actions are as follows: BTA: Long-Term foreign and local currency IDR: 'B-', maintained on Rating Watch Positive Short Term foreign and local currency IDR: 'B', unaffected Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected Support Rating at '5': maintained on Rating Watch Positive Senior debt rating (ISIN: XS0867478124): upgraded to 'B' from 'B-' upon transfer to KKB, Recovery Rating 'RR4' KKB's ratings are unaffected by the rating action and as follows: Kazkommertsbank: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B' Viability Rating: 'b' Support Rating: '5' Support Rating Floor: 'B-' Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B' Subordinated debt rating: 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR5' Kazkommerts International BV: Senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' KAZKOMMERTS FINANCE BV: Perpetual debt rating: 'CCC'; Recovery Rating 'RR6' Contacts Primary Analyst (KKB, BTA) Roman Kornev Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst (KKB, BTA) Konstantin Yakimovich Associate Director +7 495 956 9978 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.