(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Kazakhstan-based
BTA Bank's USD750m senior unsecured bond (ISIN: XS0867478124) to
'B' from 'B-'
following the transfer of the obligation to BTA's main
shareholder
Kazkommertsbank (KKB; 'B'/Stable). Fitch has also maintained
BTA's
support-driven ratings on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR UNSECURED
DEBT RATING
The senior unsecured bond rating is now aligned with the 'B'
rating on KKB's
other senior unsecured debt obligations. The bonds have a
maturity date of 21
December 2022 and bear a coupon rate of 5.5% payable
semi-annually.
KKB became the obligor under the bond following the transfer of
the bond from
BTA's balance sheet to that of KKB in November 2014. This was
part of ongoing
actions to more closely integrate the operations of KKB and BTA.
The bond rating
will be sensitive to any changes in KKB's 'B' Long-term foreign
currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - BTA'S LONG-TERM
IDRS AND SUPPORT
RATING
BTA's 'B-' Long-term local and foreign-currency IDRs reflect
potential support
from KKB based on (i) KKB's significant directly owned equity
stake in BTA
(46.5% of share capital) and operational control over BTA
acquired in 2Q14; (ii)
KKB's intention to further integrate the two banks; and (iii)
the fact that BTA
qualifies as a material subsidiary under the cross-default
clauses of KKB's
eurobonds.
The one-notch difference between KKB's and BTA's ratings reflect
BTA's still
weak balance sheet and its large size relative to KKB (equal to
35% of
consolidated assets at end-3Q14), which may in certain
circumstances constrain
the ability and propensity of KKB to provide support.
The RWP on BTA's Long-term IDRs and '5' Support Rating continues
to reflect
Fitch's view that risks for BTA's creditors should reduce
moderately as a result
of BTA's further integration with KKB. Completion of the
integration may take
more than six months, the usual review period for Rating
Watches.
BTA's IDRs are sensitive to the ratings of KKB. A downgrade of
KKB would remove
the upside potential for BTA's ratings. An upgrade of KKB could
result in an
upgrade of BTA.
The rating actions are as follows:
BTA:
Long-Term foreign and local currency IDR: 'B-', maintained on
Rating Watch
Positive
Short Term foreign and local currency IDR: 'B', unaffected
Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected
Support Rating at '5': maintained on Rating Watch Positive
Senior debt rating (ISIN: XS0867478124): upgraded to 'B' from
'B-' upon transfer
to KKB, Recovery Rating 'RR4'
KKB's ratings are unaffected by the rating action and as
follows:
Kazkommertsbank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'B-'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'; Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'
Subordinated debt rating: 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'
Kazkommerts International BV:
Senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
KAZKOMMERTS FINANCE BV:
Perpetual debt rating: 'CCC'; Recovery Rating 'RR6'
Contacts
Primary Analyst (KKB, BTA)
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst (KKB, BTA)
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
