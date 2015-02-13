(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 13 (Fitch) This week's edition of Fitch
Ratings' 'Inside
Credit' features top stories on Chinese banks' AT1 issuance and
U.S. money
funds' increasing investment in the Fed's Reverse Repo Program
(RRP).
Large Chinese banks represented nearly 90% of additional Tier 1
(AT1)
instruments issued by banks globally in the fourth quarter of
2014, up from
nearly zero in prior quarters. Chinese banks are now the third
largest issuers
of AT1 instruments behind UK and Swiss banks, representing
approximately 20% of
total AT1 and other capital-trigger instruments in Fitch's AT1
Tracker Tool.
"AT1 issuance by Chinese issuers is expected to tally at least
USD50 billion in
the short term," says Christian Kuendig, Senior Director.
"However, strong
issuance from European banks will help bolster the entire AT1
market."
This week Fitch also found that U.S. money market funds cut
their exposure to
European banks in favor of the Federal Reserve's Reverse Repo
Program. This was
largely driven by continued risk aversion and declining demand
for dollar
funding by European banks.
"Money fund allocations to the reverse repo program reached an
all-time high of
$352 billion at end-2014 after the Fed introduced a new tool to
support the
program's ability to maintain a floor under short-term interest
rates," says
Bill Warlick, Senior Director. "Prime and government money funds
took advantage
of the tool's slightly higher rate and longer term, giving them
certainty of
remaining invested when supply might be limited at year-end."
Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit
include:
-Emerging market banks lead rating actions
-European corporate funding disintermediation stalling
-Falling commodity prices spur midstream M&A
-The ripple effects of volatile energy prices are marginal for
U.S. CLOs
-Financials at two year low in European money funds
-Loss data offers clues for expected GSE risk-sharing deals
-Could weak used car prices impact auto ABS ratings?
-Execution risk the near-term concern for Puerto Rico
-Marginal decline in EMEA CMBS workouts not expected to continue
-CRH deal shows trade buyers outbidding financial sponsors
