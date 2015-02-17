(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KBC
Bank's (KBC;
A-/stable/a-) EUR5.8bn mortgage pandbrieven at 'AAA'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows Fitch's review of the programme. The
agency has revised
its breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) for the 'AAA' rating to
22.0% from
24.5%. This is driven by improved maturity mismatches between
the assets and the
liabilities under Fitch's updated cash flow analysis. The
programme also
continues to benefit from high levels of excess spread.
The rating is also based on KBC's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A-',
a revised IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4 (moderate
risk) and the 70.4% OC that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis, which
provides more protection than the 22.0% 'AAA' breakeven OC. The
Stable Outlook
on the pandbrieven rating reflects the Stable Outlook on KBC's
IDR and on the
underlying residential loan assets.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC of 22.0% is driven by the cover pool's
credit loss of
7.5% in a 'AAA' scenario (compared with 6.9% previously). The
cash flow
valuation component of 13.0% (compared with 12.5% previously)
reflects the high
excess spread levels for the programme and the higher weighted
average life of
the assets compared with the liabilities. The updated asset
disposal loss of
5.3% (compared with 8.5% previously) is driven by improved
maturity mismatches
between the assets and the liabilities and the reduction in
Fitch's refinancing
spread assumptions for a 'AA' rating scenario. The breakeven OC
considers
whether timely payments are met in a 'AA' scenario and tests for
recoveries
given default of at least 91% in a 'AAA' scenario.
The revised IDR uplift of 2 reflects the covered bonds exemption
from bail-in,
that the issuer is systemically important in its domestic market
(so that Fitch
considers that resolution by other means than liquidation is
likely) and that
there is protection provided by senior unsecured debt in excess
of 5% of total
adjusted assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of
the following
occurs: (i) KBC's IDR is downgraded by two notches to 'BBB' or
lower; (ii) the
number of notches represented by the D-Cap and the IDR uplift is
reduced to
three or fewer; (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its
analysis decreases
below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 22.0%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the pandbrieven rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the pandbrieven rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation',
dated 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria' and 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', both dated 28 May 2014;
'EMEA Criteria
Addendum - Belgium', dated 4 June 2013; 'Criteria for Interest
Rate Stresses in
Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 19
December 2014;
'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum', dated 16 February 2015, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
