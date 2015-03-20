(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
report on the key
peer comparator elements observed or expected for Latin America
region-based
real estate operating companies.
The sector risk profile defines and groups companies operating
in the sector
into a 'natural' rating territory based on Fitch's view of the
inherent risk
profile of the industry. Each company's overall risk profile
generally does not
stray too far from this rating range. After assessing the
operating environment,
along with management and corporate governance, the report
examines four
sector-specific factors for given rating levels. Finally, three
financial
profile factors help capture financial attributes commensurate
with particular
rating categories.
The report, titled 'Latin America Real Estate: Ratings Navigator
Companion' is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in
this press release.
This report should be read in conjunction with the 'Introducing
Rating
Navigators for Corporates' report dated Nov. 5, 2014 and the
'Latin America
Power and Utilities: Ratings Navigator Reference File' dated
March 11, 2015.
Contact:
Jose Vertiz
Director
+1-212-908-0641
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Latin America Real
Estate: Ratings
Navigator Companihere
