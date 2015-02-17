(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Health
Care Service
Corporation's (HCSC) ratings, including its 'A+' Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating and 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating.
The Ratings Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions
follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Supporting the current ratings are HCSC's large market position
and size/scale
as well as its Blue Cross Blue Shield branding. Further, HCSC's
balance sheet
remains conservatively structured with modest financial leverage
and strong
risk-based capitalization. Balanced against these strengths was
HCSC's poor
profitability during 2014 as well as continued concentration in
two key markets
of Illinois and Texas.
HCSC is the nation's largest nonpublic health insurer with
greater than 14
million members. Companies such as HCSC with large market
position and
size/scale typically have Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings in the 'A'
category but can reach into the 'AA' category when metrics show
additional
strength. HCSC's market position allows it to negotiate deeper
discounts from
providers, which is a key advantage relative to many of its
competitors.
Lack of geographic diversification has historically kept HCSC
out of the 'AA'
rating category. HCSC's revenue continues to be concentrated in
Illinois and
Texas, accounting for 84% of total revenue through the first
nine months of
2014. The next largest state in terms of HCSC's membership is
Oklahoma,
accounting for approximately 9% of revenue.
The following discussion of HCSC's financial position is based
on its statutory
filings.
Surplus was relatively flat at $10.4 billion as of Sept. 30,
2014, up only $143
million of less than 1.5% from year-end 2013. HCSC's NAIC RBC
ratio was strong
at 614% of the company action level (CAL) at year-end 2013, and
has been
relatively stable at this level since 2011.
Debt-to-total capital was under 5% at Sept. 30, 2014, which
Fitch considers very
modest for both the current rating category and the entire
market sector. HCSC
has $500 million in senior unsecured debt with 4.7% coupon
maturing in January
2021.
HCSC's profitability deteriorated during 2014 from medical
losses and expenses
associated with the company's aggressive addition of members
sourced from ACA
exchanges. HCSC's EBITDA margin was 2.8% through the first nine
months of 2014,
down from 7.2% in the comparable period of 2013. HCSC's
five-year average EBITDA
margin was 5.9% between 2009 and 2013 compared to Fitch's median
guideline of 7%
for the current rating category.
HCSC's annualized return on capital was down considerably to
2.7% for the first
nine months of 2014 compared to 6.6% for the full year 2013. The
company's
five-year average of return on capital was 10.5% between 2009
and 2013, which is
comparable to Fitch's median guideline for the 'AA' rating
category. Sustained
profitability at the current low level reported during 2014
would place downward
pressure on HCSC's ratings. Fitch believes that HCSC's
profitability may improve
in 2015 as expenses associated with new ACA membership are
incorporated into
pricing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Measured and profitable revenue diversification that reduces
the company's
reliance on key markets of Illinois and Texas.
--HCSC's rating could be upgraded if its operating results,
measured by
EBITDA-to-revenues, move towards Fitch's median guideline for
the 'AA' category
of 9%. This improvement would indicate that HCSC's operating
profile and results
were able to overcome sector-wide pressures contributing to
Fitch's current
Negative U.S. health insurance sector outlook.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--An RBC ratio decline below 350% or a significant increase in
financial
leverage above 15%.
--Sustained operating losses or a consistently lower level of
profitability
measured by return on surplus below 5%.
--HCSC losing the ability to market itself as a Blues plan could
result in a
multi-notch downgrade.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Health Care Service Corporation
--IFS at 'A+'; Stable Outlook;
--IDR at'A'; Stable Outlook;
--$500 million 4.7% senior notes due January 2021 at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Committee Chairperson
Brian Schneider, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014);
--'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors' (January
2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.