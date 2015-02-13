(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, February 13 (Fitch) Reduced profits from capital
market-related
activities at the Brazilian subsidiaries of foreign banks are
likely to force
some banks to hold back any strategic plans for expansion in the
country, says
Fitch Ratings. Profit reductions reported in 2014 results are
reflecting
Brazil's challenging macro environment, which has pared back
trading, capital
markets issuance, M&A advisory and business loan originations.
The country remains a strategic market for most global players,
despite Brazil's
weak economic performance over the last three years. The
country's emergence as
a strong consumer market and its role as a commodities exporter
drive the
country's economy and still attract outside investment.
As the macroeconomic scenario is expected to continue to be
challenging, Fitch
believes that foreign banks in the Brazilian market may seek
acquisition
opportunities with small and midsize banks, although a
significant increase in
the market shares of foreign banks in Brazil is unlikely.
Chinese and Middle
Eastern banks have already expressed interest in owning a
banking local
operation in Brazil. Brazil's Central Bank has been slow to
issue new licenses
and give preference to new bank entrants that can assist
challenged local banks
-- either foreign owned or locally domiciled.
An example of a local acquirer and foreign subtarget M&A deal
was midsize bank
Banco Daycoval S.A.'s acquisition of the Brazilian subsidiary of
CIT (Banco CIT
Brasil S.A.). Additionally, last week, Banco Societe Generale
Brasil S.A.
(SocGen Brasil) announced its plans to exit the consumer finance
segment in
Brazil and discontinue the operations of Banco Cacique S.A. and
Banco Pecunia
S.A., two banks SocGen Brasil acquired in 2007. The
discontinuation of these
operations may result in opportunities to buy their current
lending operations
or part of them.
Foreign-owned banks' participation in Brazil has already been on
a declining
trend, dropping to 14.7% of total assets, as of September 2014,
down from 20.9%
in December 2008. Foreign bank deleveraging and the tighter
capital rules
affecting European and North American banks have been headwinds
that have
generally limited the appetites of foreign banks expanding in
Brazil. The
conditions have been helpful for the private and public domestic
banks, which
collectively have further expanded their dominance in the
market.
Fitch still expects that European and North American banks to
remain focused on
holding their Brazilian market presence and supporting profits
through cost
containment measures in light of the lower business volume.
Fitch recognizes
that tighter rules in their home countries may impose burdens
for some players
to keep their vast international networks, including Brazil.
Fitch sees asset management and private banking businesses as
being potentially
more stable profit sources for foreign bank subsidiaries, as
trading and
investment banking businesses are likely to be challenged by
Brazil's weak
economic performance.
In regard to the ongoing "Lava Jato" investigations surrounding
Petrobras and
construction companies, Fitch expects mild asset quality
deterioration in only a
few of the Fitch-rated foreign-owned banks engaged in corporate
lending.
Under our base case scenario, related credit costs should be
manageable. Under
the unlikely scenario of higher than expected losses, we would
expect that
parent support would be available if these banks' regulatory
capital ratios were
threatened. Parental support is a key rating driver for the
Fitch-rated bank
subsidiaries of foreign entities with banking operations in
Brazil.
Fitch estimates that most foreign banks' exposure to Brazilian
corporates is
higher at the foreign parent level, given that Brazilian
subsidiaries operate
with a regulatory lending limit per client of just 25% of the
subsidiaries
regulatory capital, which is limiting in relation to the
borrowing needs of many
corporates. Therefore, a larger part of these corporates'
financing needs is
provided either by the foreign banks abroad or by larger
Brazilian public and
private banks, leaving relatively smaller loan amounts to the
Brazilian
subsidiaries of foreign banks.
For Fitch's comments on the recently reviewed ratings of
support-driven,
foreign-owned Brazilian banks, please see "Fitch Affirms
Brazilian Subsidiaries
of Foreign Banks," published Feb. 12.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
