NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Annual U.S. personal bankruptcy
filings are set
for a fifth straight drop, though the rate of decline figures to
level off over
time as lending guidelines become more lax, according to Fitch
Ratings in a new
report.
Fitch projects total bankruptcy filings to fall by another
8%-10% in 2015
reflective of a still-positive macro environment. This
development comes as
aggregate personal bankruptcy filings for 2014 fell over 12%
lower year over
year, another double digit annual decrease in line with Fitch's
full year
forecast of a 12%-13% decline. That said, 'the continued
loosening of lenders'
underwriting guidelines and the increase to consumers' access to
credit should
begin to slow the pace of the double-digit declines observed
over the past four
years,' said Managing Director Michael Dean.
U.S. consumer credit rose for the fifth straight year in 2014,
topping over $3
trillion on a seasonally adjusted basis. While revolving credit
(predominantly
credit card usage) has remained relatively flat, there was a
more pronounced
increase (over 8% last year) in the usage of non-revolving
credit. 'Both auto
and student loan borrowing are continuing to surge and has grown
at a
considerable pace to above $2.4 trillion,' said Dean.
Taking this trend into account, Fitch believes 2015 will be
another strong year
with lower personal bankruptcy filings. 'Reduced interest
payments and full
employment will take away the incentive for consumers to seek
bankruptcy
protection,' said Dean. 'Lower gas prices will also help
household finances.'
'Personal Bankruptcy Filings Primed for Fifth Straight Annual
Decline' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above
link.
