(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Ipak Yuli Bank
(IY) and PJSEB Trustbank's (TB) Long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook and Universalbank's
(UB) Long-term
local currency IDR at 'CCC'. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
These banks' Long-term IDRs are driven by their standalone
strength, as
reflected in their Viability Ratings (VR) of 'b-' for IY and TB
and 'ccc' for
UB. The affirmation of these banks' ratings reflects limited
changes in the
banks' standalone credit profiles since their previous review in
February 2014.
The VRs consider their challenging operating environment,
including the
difficult business climate, structural weaknesses in the
economy, high
concentration risk and external pressures due to the significant
weakening of
commodity markets and deterioration in key trading partners (in
particular,
Russia).
The ratings are also constrained by the high transfer and
convertibility risks
present in the economy due to the country's tightly regulated FX
market, and the
banks' generally limited franchises. The latter is more acute
for UB, which is
consequently rated one notch lower than its peers, given
geographical
concentration and relatively short track record of operations as
well as past
regulatory problems (UB's licence on foreign currency operations
was revoked in
July 2012).
The Stable Outlooks on IY and TB's ratings reflect Fitch's
expectations for
continued economic growth, backed by government spending on
industrial
development, and solid domestic consumption to support bank
lending and
profitability in 2015.
Reported asset quality metrics remain reasonable across the
board, with impaired
loans at below 3.6% at all banks at end-3Q14. At the same time,
loan books are
yet to season after rapid growth in 2014 (up by 63%, 50% and 23%
for IY, TB and
UB, respectively, albeit from a relatively low base). Top 25
exposures/gross
loans ratios are high at 57%-61% at TB and UB and a more
moderate 28% at IY.
Fitch's review of the largest exposures did not reveal major
asset quality
issues at IY and TB, while, in Fitch's view, nearly a third of
the largest
exposures at UB were of high-risk and weakly provisioned, also
reflecting the
bank's limited presence in the mid-sized corporate segment.
The banks currently available capital buffers would enable them
to absorb some
extra losses: at end-3Q14, Fitch estimated that the banks could
increase loan
impairment reserves up to 12% at IY, 18% at TB and 33% at UB
without breaching
minimum regulatory capital limits. In addition, solid
pre-impairment
profitability, underpinned by a high non-interest income, mostly
fees (in the
range of 52%-61% of gross revenues in 2014) provides additional
loss absorption
capacity. UB's weaker-than-peers' operating efficiency
(cost/income ratio of 72%
in 2014) reflects its limited scale.
The banks' liquidity positions vary significantly. IY and TB's
highly liquid
assets net of potential debt repayments comfortably covered
around 32% and 47%,
respectively, of customer accounts at end-3Q14. TB's more ample
liquidity should
be viewed in light of the high concentration of deposit funding,
mostly due to
related parties, the Uzbek Commodities Exchange and its
affiliates, which
accounted for about half of the bank's total liabilities at
end-3Q14. UB's
liquidity cushion was small covering just 9% of its customer
accounts.
These banks' Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'No Floor' and
their '5' Support
Ratings reflect their limited systemic importance and rendering
of extraordinary
support from Uzbek authorities is unlikely. The ability of the
banks' private
shareholders to provide support cannot be reliably assessed and,
therefore this
support is not factored into the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of IY and TB's IDRs and VRs would require a general
improvement in
the operating environment. An upgrade of UB would require
notable growth and
diversification of its franchise as well as significant
strengthening of its
liquidity position. Profitability improvement, while maintaining
adequate asset
quality and capitalization, would also be rating positive.
A downgrade could occur in the case of a deterioration of the
operating
environment, significantly increased pressure on capital as a
result of any
marked deterioration of the credit quality and/or major
liquidity shortfalls
(e.g. in case of withdrawals by key customers).
Fitch does not anticipate changes to the Support Ratings and
SRFs of these banks
given their limited systemic importance.
The rating actions are as follows:
IY
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-',
Outlooks Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
TB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-',
Outlooks Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
UB
Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 5575
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.