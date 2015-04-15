(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Property/Real Estate -
Ratings Navigator
Companihere
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published a new report
on the key peer comparator elements for the Asia-Pacific real
estate sector.
The sector risk profile defines and groups companies operating
in the sector
into a "natural rating territory" based on Fitch's view of the
inherent risk
profile of the industry. Each company's overall risk profile
generally does not
stray too far from this rating range.
After assessing the operating environment, then management and
corporate
governance, the Navigator examines four sector-specific factors
for given rating
levels. Sector-specific key factors include Property Portfolio,
Rental Income
Risk Profile, Asset-Liability Matching and Access to Capital.
Finally, three
financial profile factors help capture financial attributes
commensurate with
particular rating categories.
The report, entitled "Asia-Pacific Real Estate: Ratings
Navigator Companion" is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in
this media release.
This report should be read in conjunction with the "Introducing
Rating
Navigators for Corporates" report dated 5 November 2014 and the
"Asia-Pacific
Real Estate Ratings Navigator Reference File" dated 15 April
2015.
For more information, please visit
corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm.
Contact:
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Hasira De Silva
Director
+65 6796 7240
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
