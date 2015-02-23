(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Quantitative Easing: Impact on
Sovereigns
here
LONDON, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that a credible
and effective quantitative easing (QE) programme can provide
support to
sovereign ratings and potentially reduce the risk of downgrades,
relative to the
counter-factual of no action.
QE can support public finances, mitigate deterioration in budget
deficits and
government debt/GDP ratio, by reducing the risk of prolonged
deflation and
recession. The ability to implement QE without triggering
serious financial
disorder increases authorities' policy flexibility once the
"zero lower bound"
of interest rates is reached or approached. QE may also support
sovereign
funding flexibility in the short to medium term as sovereign
bonds are the most
typical assets purchased in QE programmes.
QE can stimulate the real economy and help to drive inflation
back to target
through various channels: portfolio rebalancing; boosting asset
prices and
interbank liquidity; weakening exchange rates; and affecting
expectations and
confidence. However, there is substantial uncertainty regarding
the strength and
effectiveness of these channels given the limited empirical
evidence.
Fitch's baseline approach is that QE is purely a monetary policy
operation, an
inter-temporal substitution between bonds and money, which has
no permanent,
direct impact on public debt levels, although higher GDP growth
could provide an
indirect effect. Central banks are assumed to eventually unwind
asset purchases
as the economic outlook stabilises. However, exiting from QE
will likely be
difficult and could be only over the very long term. None of the
world's major
central banks that launched QE since 2009 have sold assets
purchased during QE
or increased interest rates so far.
The potential weakening of central bank independence could lead
to institutional
risks. A large and prolonged QE programme could increase a
government's reliance
on seigniorage to improve fiscal sustainability. The situation
could ultimately
lead to fiscal dominance with excessive future inflation. The
fiscal policy
framework, fiscal (consolidation) strategy and QE exit strategy
are key factors
in assessing these risks.
Unintended consequences could be relevant. QE may lead to a
build-up of risks to
financial stability by inflating asset prices and encouraging
excessive
leverage. QE by the world's major central banks may also
generate negative
economic spillovers - with potential negative rating
implications - for
countries with shallower capital markets, particularly emerging
markets. These
spillovers could include greater volatility of capital flows and
exchange rates,
heightened financial stability risks, worsening external
balances and
difficulties in servicing foreign currency debt.
The full report, entitled 'Quantitative Easing: Impact on
Sovereigns' is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
