Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Multi-Asset Fund Dashboard - Feb
2015
here
PARIS/LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that active
multi-asset managers will be under pressure to demonstrate their
dynamic asset
allocation skills in 2015. Few flexible multi-asset funds
managed to fulfil
their objectives last year.
Fitch expects multi-asset fund managers' ability to navigate
market inflection
points to be tested in 2015, with changing central bank policies
and sentiment
potentially resulting in more volatile and correlated asset
class returns.
Furthermore, the ability to find returns in the form of higher
income while
achieving efficient diversification will also be differentiating
features of the
highest rated funds.
On average, flexible funds continued to underperform traditional
balanced funds
and benchmarks and failed to deliver asymmetric returns. The
fixed-income rally,
equity-sector rotation and divergence of risk premia in 2H14
caught many funds
with discretionary asset allocations by surprise.
Only the top 5% best performers beat a composite global
multi-asset benchmark
and, in many cases, by being overweight or increasing early
enough exposure to
the U.S. and duration.
Despite a poor 2014 average performance, flows to multi-asset
funds remained
strong, confirming investors' appetite for asset allocation
products, with a
particular interest for dynamic, outcome-oriented strategies.
The report, "Multi-Asset Fund Flows: February 2015", is
available at
The report, "Multi-Asset Fund Flows: February 2015"
Contact:
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
