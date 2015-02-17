(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 17 (Fitch) American Express' (AXP, 'A+'
Outlook Stable)
decision not to renew its U.S. co-brand relationship with Costco
Wholesale
Corporation (Costco, 'A+', Outlook Positive) adds earnings
pressure to the
company's existing near-term challenges, according to Fitch
Ratings. AXP
currently faces lackluster global economic growth, normalizing
credit
performance, elevated regulatory risk, and a strengthening U.S.
dollar, among
others.
However, AXP's loss of the Costco relationship does not have an
immediate rating
impact given the company's continued strong franchise,
spend-centric business
model, leading market position in the payments industry, strong
relative credit
performance, consistent profitability, diverse funding base,
ample liquidity,
and strong risk-adjusted capitalization.
Fitch had anticipated the possibility of the termination of the
U.S. Costco
relationship, given the termination of AXP's co-branding
relationship with
Costco Canada last year and heightened competition for co-brand
relationships
more broadly. Longer-term rating implications will be influenced
by AXP's
ability to defend its franchise and invest and grow other
businesses while
maintaining strong relative operating performance over time.
Extending the Costco relationship would have likely required
substantial
concessions from AXP. Fitch views AXP's decision not to renew
such an important
relationship as an understandable outcome when seeking to
balance long-term
economic value and short-term results. Although near-term
earnings will be
pressured, Fitch believes AXP's strong franchise, spend-centric
business model
and leading market position in the payments industry position it
well to achieve
its long-term operating performance targets.
Last Thursday, AXP announced that its co-brand partnership with
Costco U.S.
would not be renewed after it expires on March 31, 2016. The
announcement
follows the termination of AXP's co-brand program with Costco
Canada and
reflects the company's decision last year to conduct a broader
review of its
existing co-brand relationships. As part of its review, the
company accelerated
contract renewal discussions with several of its co-brand
partners well in
advance of their expiration dates.
Despite the loss of the Costco relationship, AXP has been able
to reach new
multi-year agreements with several important co-brand
partnerships including
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. ('BBB', Outlook
Stable), Cathay Pacific
and Delta Airlines ('BB', Outlook Positive), which represented
AXP's largest
airline co-brand loan portfolio at year-end 2013. AXP's other
notable co-brand
programs include relationships with Hilton Worldwide Holdings
Inc., Lowe's
Companies Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. ('B', Outlook Stable).
Last Friday, the
Wall Street Journal reported that AXP and JetBlue were not
renewing their
co-brand relationship. However, this has yet to be publicly
confirmed by AXP or
JetBlue.
AXP expects the loss of the Costco U.S. contract to have a
negative impact on
earnings and revenue growth in 2015 and 2016. However, the
company reiterated
its long-term earnings per share growth target of between 12%
and 15% beginning
in 2017. Fitch believes AXP has a number of other investment
opportunities
including within consumer and small business payments, prepaid
products, global
network services (GNS) bank partnerships, and new co-brand
relationships which
could help offset long-term loss of earnings from the Costco
relationship.
According to AXP, the Costco U.S. co-brand product accounted for
approximately
8% of worldwide billed business in 2014 although approximately
70% of total
spending on the card occurred outside of Costco warehouses. AXP
believes the
high spend volume outside of Costco warehouses indicates that
these cardmembers
have a strong affinity to the AXP brand as well as Costco. AXP
expects to slowly
begin offering these customers new products in order to retain a
portion of the
high volume of out of store spending.
Furthermore, the Costco U.S. co-brand portfolio accounted for
roughly 20% of
AXP's worldwide loans and 10% of worldwide cards in force. As it
relates to
regulatory capital levels, AXP expects the lost earnings to be
offset by the
decline in loans.
