(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
BHF-Bank AG's
(BHF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and
Short-term IDR at
'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR has been revised to
Stable from Negative.
The Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bbb-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -VR AND IDRs
BHF's Long-term IDR is based on its VR, which balances
moderately increasing
risk-taking, a stable funding and liquidity profile and adequate
capitalisation
with uncertainty surrounding its ability to generate sustainable
profit while
preserving its overall adequate risk profile. However, Fitch
understands that
BHF's results for the first 12 months under the new ownership by
Kleinwort
Benson Group Limited (KBG) and its parent RHJ International
(RHJ) showed some
improvement of revenues and earnings, albeit from a low level
and helped by
reduction of expenses.
The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects
BHF's initial
success in retaining/rebuilding its customer base. The progress
made by growing
revenues, achieving planned cost reductions, increasing assets
under management
and participating in some initial public offerings over a
relatively short
timeframe suggest that its core franchise has not been
materially damaged by
several years of uncertainty and BHF is now more likely to build
a sustainable
business model without taking undue risks than at the time of
the ownership
change.
However, Fitch recognises that BHF's risk appetite and corporate
governance is
still developing under the strategy implemented by its
management. BHF's
business model has been oriented towards private banking and
asset management,
which currently generate the bulk of revenue, but recurring
revenues will need
to increase further to support a viable business over the medium
term. BHF's
relatively small size for a western European corporate lender
necessitates a
niche merchant banking franchise to remain competitive, which
inevitably means
some concentration risk.
The increased loan portfolio has helped earnings but has
inevitably contributed
to the modest reduction of BHF's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio.
Fitch expects a
further modest decline in the CET1 ratio and the leverage ratio
but that they
will remain commensurate with BHF's company and risk profile.
Fitch does not
expect BHF's new owners to conduct an aggressive dividend policy
given our
understanding that the majority shareholder views BHF as a
strategic investment
and a cornerstone of its European wealth management strategy.
As such Fitch believes that BHF's new owner's intentions
regarding BHF's
strategy, positioning and restructuring are supportive, although
potential
benefits from cross-fertilisation among the wealth management
activities of KBG
and BHF's broader product range are not quantifiable at this
stage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs
BHF's VR and IDRs remain sensitive to the evolution of its
business model. Any
expansion into riskier businesses, especially single name
concentration risks
through capital market activities or loan growth could exert
pressure on the
ratings, particularly if capital relative to risks or its
funding and liquidity
profile weaken significantly as a result. Failure to improve
profitability or
indications of a weakening of its franchise would also be
negative rating
factors.
In addition, corporate governance given the new shareholder
structure and
potential transactions with the owners will be an area of focus
for the rating.
Upside potential for BHF's IDRs and VR is unlikely in the near
term and would
depend on a material improvement of its recurring earnings
without taking undue
risks and establishing a solid track record under the new
ownership.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BHF's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that the probability of sovereign or institutional
support from its
new owners, although possible, cannot be relied upon. BHF
contributes around 70%
of RHJ's current balance sheet and contributes around 55% to
RHJ's equity at
end-June 2014. KBG's wealth management activities, of which BHF
has become part,
were loss making in 1H14, excluding BHF's contributions.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'
