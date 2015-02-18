(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of five
small Hong Kong banks - Dah Sing Bank (DSB), Shanghai Commercial
Bank Ltd (SCB),
Chong Hing Bank Limited (CHB), OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB) and
DBS Bank (Hong
Kong) Limited (DBSHK).
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of DSB, SCB and CHB are driven
by their
standalone creditworthiness, while the IDRs of WHB and DBSHK are
driven by
institutional support from their respective parents.
The affirmations of DSB, SCB and CHB's IDRs with Stable
Outlooks, together with
WHB's Viability Rating (VR), reflect Fitch's view that these
four banks will
maintain adequate intrinsic strength to mitigate pressure from
rising China
concentration.
WHB and DBSHK's IDRs have been affirmed with Stable Outlooks,
based on the
agency's view that the ability and propensity of support from
their respective
parents remain unchanged.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs (DSB, SCB
and CHB); VR (WHB)
Fitch's assessment captures the banks' growth strategies,
healthy liquidity and
adequate loss absorption buffers amid prudent regulatory
oversight by the
authorities. The banks are focused on cross border and onshore
expansion to
pursue growth due to their limited franchise in Hong Kong, which
could expose
them to credit losses from a slowdown of the Chinese economy and
a potential
dislocation of the Chinese banking system.
DSB's risk appetite in China-related lending remains strong, as
envisaged in its
growing mainland China exposures or MCE (1H14: 27% of total
assets; 2010: 13%)
in past years. Compared to DSB's domestic and cross-border
loans, Fitch
considers DSB's onshore MCE activities to be of higher risk, as
indicated by the
impaired loan ratio of its mainland China subsidiary of around
1.5% at end-2014
(1H14: total impaired loan ratio: 0.4%). Fitch's assessment of
DSB's earnings
quality and capital generation also take into account the bank's
reliance on the
high contributions from its stake in Bank of Chongqing (BOCQ,
36% of net profit
at end-1H14).
SCB's Fitch Core Capital ratio of about 15% at end-1H14
continues to provide a
solid level of loss absorption buffer against a build-up in
concentration risk
to China, including to regional banks. This, along with steady
earnings, will
help to differentiate SCB against its peers.
CHB's low profitability weighs on its ratings, particularly as
the rental costs
of its head office will add about 8% of annualised 1H14
non-interest expenses to
its operating costs. Fitch believes CHB will be amongst the
faster growing banks
in this peer group amid enhanced connectivity in China through
its new owner Yue
Xiu Group. The bank has been strengthening its risk management
capabilities to
support the expansion, including unsecured cross-border lending
to local
government related entities in Guangdong province.
WHB is the second bank in this peer group for which Fitch
expects a pick-up in
growth due to new ownership. Fitch expects WHB's MCE (30% of
assets at end-1H14)
to quickly catch up with the system-wide average (34% at
end-September 2014)
given that it is a key part in the strategic objectives of its
100% parent
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC; AA-/Stable). The ratings
reflect Fitch's
expectation that WHB will uphold stringent risk controls and
solid
capitalisation.
The banks' VRs, and in turn DSB, SCB and CHB's IDRs, are
sensitive to changes in
risk appetite. Potential triggers for a downgrade include a
different attitude
towards risk; for example, if the banks' MCE increases above the
system-wide
average and a change in the composition of China-related
activities without an
improvement in risk controls, maintenance of sound
capitalisation and supported
by stable funding.
DSB, SCB and CHB's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded as Fitch
believes thin
pricing power and modest franchises will continue to constrain
the banks'
earnings and capital generation.
Stronger integration with OCBC resulting in a higher level of
operational
support may be positive for WHB's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATINGs
(WHB AND DBSHK)
The Support Rating (SR) and IDR of WHB reflect Fitch's
classification of WHB as
a strategically important subsidiary of OCBC, given WHB's
ability to contribute
to the group's Greater China strategy due to its established
Hong Kong
franchise. The two entities are in the process of integrating
their operations
and Fitch expects the linkages could materially strengthen over
the next 12-18
months, for example once staff retention agreements expire in
January 2016.
DBSHK's SR and IDR take into consideration Fitch's
classification of DBSHK as a
core subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd (DBS; AA-/Stable), due to strong
integration
with the parent in group management control and its key role in
the group's
expansion strategies in Greater China.
The banks' SRs, and in turn IDRs, are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assessment of either the ability or propensity of their
respective parents to
extend timely extraordinary support.
Stronger linkages between WHB and OCBC such as integrated
treasury, operations,
risk management and cross-reference of products and customers
could trigger an
upgrade in WHB's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGs AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOORs
(DSB, SCB and CHB)
The affirmation of SRs and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of DSB,
SCB and CHB,
reflect their limited systemic importance with moderate
probability of support
from the Hong Kong authorities, if needed. Fitch expects to
downgrade the banks'
SRs to '5' and SRFs to 'No Floor' following the implementation
of a resolution
mechanism and bail-in tools later this year. Even if the SRs and
SRFs were
downgraded, there would be no impact on the VRs, and by
implication, the banks'
IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated debt issued by DSB and CHB are notched down from
their VRs (the
anchor rating) as the banks' credit profiles are driven by their
standalone
financial strength. Debt issued by WHB is notched down from its
IDR (anchor
rating), which reflects the agency's expectation of parental
support being made
available to the bank. DSB and CHB's debt ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in these banks' VRs, while WHB's debt rating is sensitive
to its IDR.
Fitch rates DSB's and CHB's legacy Tier 2 instruments one notch
below their
respective VRs to reflect their below-average loss severity
relative to senior
unsecured instruments given their subordination. Fitch also
rates DSB's
subordinated debt with non-viability clauses and partial
write-down features at
the same level due to similar recovery prospects, in the
agency's view.
The ratings of DSB's and WHB's perpetual junior subordinated
debt are notched
three levels from their respective anchor ratings - two notches
for greater
non-performance risk given their interest deferral features and
one notch for
below-average loss severity.
The rating actions are as follows:
Dah Sing Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Lower Tier-2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses
affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB'
Perpetual junior subordinated debt without non-viability clauses
affirmed at
'BB+'
Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Chong Hing Bank Limited
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Lower tier-2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses
affirmed at 'BBB-'
OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Perpetual junior subordinated notes without non-viability
clauses affirmed at
'BBB+'
DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'AA-';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
