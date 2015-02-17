(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, February 17 (Fitch) Data released
in the People's
Bank of China's (PBOC) latest monetary policy report confirm
that efforts by the
central bank to lower borrowing rates are taking effect. This
should provide
short-term relief for borrowers, while the lower borrowing costs
imply thinner
net interest margins (NIMs) for banks as deposit competition
remains stiff, says
Fitch Ratings. NIM pressures are likely to continue through 2015
as loans are
repriced gradually.
The average corporate borrowing rate fell to 6.77% in December
2014, from 6.97%
in September 2014, according to the PBOC's 4Q14 report released
last week. In
addition, the proportion of new loans that are priced at a
discount to the PBOC
lending rate were up to 13%, from 8%. This follows the decision
by the PBOC to
cut its one-year lending rate by 40bp, to 5.6%, in November.
Notably, November's rate cut is not yet fully reflected in the
borrowing rates
as reported in the PBOC report, as loans are only gradually
repriced. In
addition, measures by the PBOC to relax bank loan/deposit ratio
calculations,
cut reserve requirement ratios and lower interest rates should
further reduce
borrowing costs through 2015.
Fitch expects deposit rates to remain largely unchanged owing to
stiff
competition among banks and non-bank financial institutions to
attract
depositors. The average premium for time deposits rose to 17% in
December 2014
according to PBOC data, only marginally below the maximum 20%
cap - and up from
10% in November. This affirms Fitch's expectation that banks
would continue to
price deposits near the maximum allowable level (see "China Rate
Cut Negative
for Banks", 25 November 2014).
The resulting NIM squeeze for Chinese banks could be
significant, and may
encourage banks to shift their balance sheets to higher
yielding, riskier
assets. This is also the case as Chinese authorities have been
encouraging banks
to increase lending to micro and small enterprises. It remains
to be seen
whether banks will be adequately compensated for this shift.
Lower borrowing costs could also be credit negative for Chinese
banks if this
leads to further indebtedness and enables existing asset-quality
problems to be
pushed further down the line. Fitch maintains a negative outlook
on the Chinese
banking sector's performance.
