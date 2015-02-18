(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singer
Finance (Lanka)
PLC's (SFL; BBB(lka)/Stable) proposed listed senior secured
debentures of up to
LKR1.5bn an Expected National Long-Term rating of
'BBB(lka)(EXP)'.
The proposed issuance is expected to have a tenor of five years
with a
fixed-rate coupon. SFL expects to use the proceeds to fund
lending growth,
lengthen maturities of its liabilities, and reduce structural
maturity
mismatches. The debenture is secured by a primary mortgage over
receivables from
identified hire-purchase and lease agreements exceeding 110%of
the total
outstanding value of the debenture at any given time. Being a
secured debenture,
SFL will be omitted from the enhanced statutory liquid assets
requirement. This
is in contrast to unsecured borrowings for which SFL will need
to post a 10%
minimum reserve with the central bank if not included in the
company's capital
funds.
Fitch will assign a final rating to the issue subject to the
receipt of final
transaction documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue has been rated at the same level as SFL's National
Long-Term rating.
Fitch has not provided any rating uplift for the
collateralisation as the
secured notes' recovery prospects are considered to be average
and comparable
with those of the unsecured notes in a developing legal system.
SFL's rating reflects Fitch's view that support would be
forthcoming from its
parent, Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC (SSLP; 'A-(lka)'/Stable) if
needed, given its
strategic importance to SSLP. This view is premised on: the
common Singer brand;
SSLP's majority shareholding; board representation; the
financing by SFL of some
of SSLP's products; and demonstration past support in the form
of equity
injection and borrowings.
SFL's National Long-Term Rating is underpinned by its standalone
credit profile
which reflects better capitalisation levels, modest
profitability and
satisfactory asset-quality when compared with similarly rated
domestic peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to SFL's National Long-Term rating would impact the
issue's rating.
As such, the issue rating is sensitive to changes to Fitch's
view on SSLP's
ability and propensity to provide support to SFL. A weakening in
SFL's intrinsic
strength would only trigger a downgrade of its National
Long-Term rating if
Fitch's support assessment were to change at the same time.
Fitch believes that an upgrade for SFL would most likely result
from a
significant increase in SFL's strategic importance to SSLP. The
development of
SFL's franchise, while maintaining its financial profile
relative to
higher-rated peers, could also lead to a positive rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center,
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Shyamila Serasinghe
Analyst
+94 112541900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013, 'Finance
and Leasing Companies Criteria' dated 11 December 2012 , 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries
and Holding Companies Criteria, dated 10 August 2012, and
'Evaluating Corporate
Governance', dated 12 December 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
