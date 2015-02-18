(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Brit PLC's (Brit) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the subordinated notes issued by Brit rated 'BB+' have also been placed on RWN. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows the announcement of the expected sale of Brit to the Canadian financial services group, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax), following a recommended cash offer through which the entire issued ordinary share capital of Brit will be acquired by Fairfax. The RWN reflects Fitch's uncertainty about whether ownership by Fairfax will constrain Brit's ratings. Fitch has not maintained a rating on Fairfax since November 2013. In resolving the RWN on Brit, we will endeavour to update our view on Fairfax and the impact on Brit's ratings as part of the Fairfax group. In particular, we will assess the implications for Brit's capital management and assess the impact of any potential changes in Brit's investment strategy. We will also assess the perceived strategic importance of Brit to Fairfax. RATING SENSITIVITIES If we consider that ownership by Fairfax is credit negative, we will likely downgrade the ratings. If we consider Fairfax's ownership to be neutral, we will likely affirm the ratings. Fitch views an upgrade of Brit related to the acquisition as unlikely in the medium term. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.