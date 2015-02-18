(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Brit PLC's
(Brit) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). At the
same time, the subordinated notes issued by Brit rated 'BB+'
have also been
placed on RWN.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows the announcement of the expected sale
of Brit to the
Canadian financial services group, Fairfax Financial Holdings
Limited (Fairfax),
following a recommended cash offer through which the entire
issued ordinary
share capital of Brit will be acquired by Fairfax. The RWN
reflects Fitch's
uncertainty about whether ownership by Fairfax will constrain
Brit's ratings.
Fitch has not maintained a rating on Fairfax since November
2013.
In resolving the RWN on Brit, we will endeavour to update our
view on Fairfax
and the impact on Brit's ratings as part of the Fairfax group.
In particular, we
will assess the implications for Brit's capital management and
assess the impact
of any potential changes in Brit's investment strategy. We will
also assess the
perceived strategic importance of Brit to Fairfax.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
If we consider that ownership by Fairfax is credit negative, we
will likely
downgrade the ratings. If we consider Fairfax's ownership to be
neutral, we will
likely affirm the ratings. Fitch views an upgrade of Brit
related to the
acquisition as unlikely in the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.