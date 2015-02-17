(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 17 (Fitch) A recently announced alliance
between community
bank consortium BancAlliance and peer-to-peer (P2P) lender
Lending Club could
introduce new risks to participating banks, but may also present
an opportunity
for these smaller banks to regain greater presence in the
consumer lending
segment, says Fitch Ratings. Complete details of the new
partnership were not
disclosed; therefore, a precise understanding of the risks and
opportunities
could take time to develop.
As part of the alliance, participating banks may offer
co-branded personal loans
to their customers through the Lending Club platform, or
purchase other Lending
Club-originated loans. Loans will be underwritten utilizing
Lending Club's
proprietary credit decisioning and scoring models. Fitch sees
participating
banks purchasing loans in order to build customized loan
portfolios tailored to
their own risk appetite and return objectives. Fitch believes
purchased loans
may include those originated to existing customers of the bank,
or other loans
originated through Lending Club, but outside the bank's main
footprint.
Fitch believes that rapid expansion in new product areas such as
P2P lending
could pose risks to community banks if oversight of the
underwriting standards
and servicing process proves inadequate. For purchased loans,
Fitch believes
banks would assume the credit risk and would have limited
recourse to Lending
Club in the event that purchased loans do not perform as
expected. Banks could
improve portfolio geographic diversity and reduce concentration
by purchasing
loans originated outside of their footprint. However, this could
introduce
incremental compliance, litigation and regulatory risks, while
providing limited
benefits to their local franchise presence.
Fitch sees the possibility that the strategic interests of
community banks and
Lending Club may diverge over time. For example, Lending Club's
business model,
like most P2P lenders, is highly dependent on origination
volume, and the
company could potentially begin to loosen underwriting standards
to drive
incremental volume and revenue growth. Origination fees
accounted for 88% of
Lending Club's total net revenues in 2013.
The community banks will be able to diversify their balance
sheets by expanding
their products to include personal loans on a cost-efficient
basis, which may
have an incremental positive impact on customer relationships
when the bank is
purchasing the loan of a customer. Smaller banks have been
unable to compete
with the efficiencies of the largest U.S. banks in many consumer
areas. As a
result, many community banks have become overly concentrated in
commercial and
industrial (C&I) lending. We estimate that consumer loans make
up only about 5%
of the community banking segment's overall loan portfolios, as
of year-end 2014.
Growth from participation in the Lending Club program is not
expected to
significantly alter small banks' loan mixes quickly.
From Lending Club's perspective, the alliance enables the
company to expand its
origination channels and diversify its funding sources by
accessing the stable,
lower cost deposits of community banks while also gaining access
to their loyal
customer base. Overall, the relative credit performance of P2P
loans over time
and through a full economic cycle will be a critical factor in
determining the
longer term success of these alliances and P2P lending more
broadly.
