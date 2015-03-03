(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a special
report titled
'U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance Profit Fundamentals.' The
report reviews
fundamental drivers of profitability for P/C insurance industry
and gives some
perspective on where the industry is headed.
The two drivers of profitability and return on equity (ROE) for
U.S.
property/casualty (P/C) insurers are underwriting and
investments. Underwriting
returns are a function of underwriting profit and loss margins
and operating
leverage (premiums/equity). The investment contribution to ROE
depends on the
investment yield and asset leverage (invested assets/equity).
Changes in other profit drivers over time (lower asset yields
and reduced asset
and operating leverage) have driven the potential ROE for a
given combined ratio
significantly lower over time. For the U.S. industry, a 10%
statutory return on
adjusted surplus (ROS) currently corresponds with a 7%
underwriting margin or a
93% combined ratio, whereas a decade earlier a 99% combined
ratio would generate
a 10% industry ROS.
While the U.S. P/C industry has generated favorable underwriting
profits in the
last two years, more competitive premium rates and the potential
for reduced
favorable reserve development and higher catastrophe losses in
2015 are leading
to a forecast towards breakeven underwriting results and lower
ROE's in the
future.
The full report U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance Profit
Fundamentals dated March
2, 2015, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under
'Insurance' and 'Special
Reports'.
