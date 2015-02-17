(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 17 (Fitch) Boston Scientific Corp.'s (NYSE:
BSX) ratings are
unaffected by its recent settlement with Johnson & Johnson
(NYSE: JNJ) regarding
litigation associated with BSX's acquisition of Guidant in 2006,
according to
Fitch Ratings.
The settlement calls for BSX to pay $600 million to JNJ during
2015. BSX will
make two $300 million dollar payments, primarily using balance
sheet cash
without taking on any additional long-term debt. The agreement
removes any
further litigation regarding this matter.
While Fitch views the settlement as a positive development in
terms of reducing
the uncertainty surrounding the potential financial liability
from the lawsuit,
the $600 million dollar payment will reduce the availability of
cash in the
short term. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that BSX will maintain
adequate
liquidity through FCF generation, balance sheet cash and access
to its revolving
credit facility. As such, BSX will be able to operate
competitively with
expected improving operations and without stressing its balance
sheet.
In the lawsuit against BSX, JNJ alleged that Guidant knowingly
violated their
acquisition agreement with JNJ by providing due diligence
activities to Abbott
Laboratories (Abbott), particularly regarding its drug eluting
stent platform.
JNJ stated that BSX would not have succeeded in acquiring
Guidant, had Guidant
not provided that information to Abbott. Both sides presented
their arguments in
U.S. District Court and were awaiting the judge's decision. The
uncertainty
regarding the judge's ruling the prospects for a continued legal
battle likely
helped motivate both sides to settle the dispute.
The $600 million cash settlement is within the range of Fitch's
forecasts and
was incorporated in the company's current credit rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include the following:
--Continued operational improvements that support long-term
positive revenue
growth and margin stability/improvement;
--An operational profile that could lead to significant and
durable increases in
FCF;
--Cash deployment policy and resulting capital structure that
would durably
sustain leverage below 2.2 times (x)-2.3x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include the following:
--Material and lasting deterioration in operations and FCF;
--Persistent increase in leverage approaching 3.0x;
--Leveraging acquisitions without the prospect of timely
debt/leverage
reduction;
--Large legal settlement(s) that would need to be funded with
significant debt
issuance(s).
RATINGS:
Fitch currently rates Boston Scientific Corp. as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Unsecured bank credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Eric Ause
Senior Director
+1 312-606-2302
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
