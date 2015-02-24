(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Liechtenstein-based
PrismaLife AG's (PL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'BBB+',
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and senior bond
rating at 'BBB'.
At the same time Fitch has withdrawn PL's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the life insurer's strong capital
position and low
investment risk, which Fitch expects will be maintained, and its
solid
performance in 9M14. The ratings are constrained by PL's small
size and scale
with total assets of EUR950.4m and shareholders' funds of
EUR52.5m at end-2013.
Additionally, as a leading provider in this segment, PL faces
dependency on
unit-linked products as its premium income consisted of 99%
unit-linked policies
at end-2013.
PL faces limited investment risk as policyholders primarily
carry the risk of
falling equity markets. Fitch views positively that PL largely
reinsures its
mortality and disability risks. This risk-averse approach leads
to lower
regulatory capital requirements, resulting in a regulatory
capital position of
959% at end-2013. Fitch expects PL to maintain a strong
regulatory solvency
ratio under Solvency II. Under Fitch's Prism factor-based
capital model, PL's
capitalisation is "extremely strong".
PL's gross written premiums (GWP) increased in 9M14 after a
reduction in single
premium business led to a 18.2% decline of GWP in 2013. Fitch
expects that PL's
net income was stable in 2014 after EUR2.8m in 2013. This led to
an adequate
return on assets around of 0.42% in 2013. PL's financial
leverage was 31% at
end-2013 (2012: 31%) and its fixed charge coverage 4.2x (2012:
3.6x). Both
sector credit factors are in line with the rating.
PL's premium development has shown some volatility in the past
as consumer
demand for unit-linked insurance products tends to be volatile.
However, new
business volumes are supported by the fact that PL's main
distribution partner,
Onesty Sales (formed by its sister companies), represent one of
the five largest
sales organisations within the German life insurance market.
Product diversification in PL's book of business is low.
However, PL introduced
a biometric product line, called CARDEA.life, including
disability, term
insurance and unit-linked pension products in 4Q12. In terms of
new business,
biometric policies had a share of 16% in 2013.
Fitch views the recent management change at PL as neutral to the
ratings. This
is due to the new personnel's extensive experience in the
insurance sector and
also because PL will maintain its focus on unit-linked business.
Fitch has withdrawn PL's ratings as PL has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings (or
analytical coverage) for PL.
