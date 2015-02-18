(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 18 (Fitch) Continued brinkmanship in the
negotiations between
the Greek government and its official creditors has increased
risks to Greece's
sovereign credit profile, Fitch Ratings says. The impact on
Greece's sovereign
finances remains unclear, but the resulting uncertainty is
amplifying the
economic damage caused by falling confidence.
Press reports on Wednesday suggested that Greece ('B'/Negative)
would request an
extension of official financing beyond the expiry of its current
programme at
end-February. It remains uncertain whether terms can be agreed
with the other
eurozone member states after Monday's meeting of finance
ministers ended without
agreement. Our base case remains that the incentives to reach a
negotiated
agreement are sufficiently strong, but the risks of a policy
mistake on either
side have risen.
We think the onus will be on the Greek government to compromise.
Official
creditors will be reluctant to set a precedent for programme
countries to
receive funding support without what they consider appropriate
conditionality.
The longer an agreement takes, the greater the risk that
disbursement of funds
to the Greek sovereign is delayed (EUR7.2bn is potentially
available from the
re-branded "Institutions" if the outstanding review under the
current programme
is successfully completed).
The damage to investor, consumer, and depositor confidence is
increasing
downside risks to growth and Greece's incipient economic
recovery. It may take
time to repair even if agreement with official creditors is
reached in the
coming days or weeks. This echoes 2012, when around 30% of
deposit outflows from
Greek banks in May and June were not recovered in 2H, even as
fears that Greece
would leave the eurozone receded. The private sector also
experienced a long
period of limited or costly access to market financing.
We expect to lower our forecast for real GDP growth in 2015
again, to reflect
the risk of Greece re-entering recession. We reduced it by 1pp,
to 1.5%, between
our December and January sovereign ratings reviews.
Rising funding and liquidity risks led us to put four Greek
banks on Rating
Watch Negative on 10 February. This reflected our view that
difficult
negotiations would prompt further deposit outflows that could
trigger capital
controls, particularly if access to emergency funding were
restricted by the
European Central Bank. The ECB has already signalled that it may
take a strict
approach by lifting its waiver early on the eligibility of Greek
government and
government-guaranteed bonds in the Eurosystem's monetary policy
operations.
ECB-sanctioned funding via the emergency liquidity assistance
provided by
Greece's central bank is reviewed regularly (next on 18
February).
An agreement would probably ultimately lead to a re-profiling of
Greece's
obligations to the official sector ("Official Sector
Involvement", OSI).
Face-value haircuts look less likely. Fitch's sovereign credit
ratings reflect
the likelihood of a default on debt to private sector creditors.
In the event of
OSI, the ratings would not be affected in the same way as during
Greece's 2012
debt restructuring, which took the form of "Private Sector
Involvement" or PSI.
We downgraded Greece's IDRs to 'RD' ('Restricted Default') in
March 2012,
because the exchange of government bonds constituted a sovereign
default event
under our distressed debt exchange rating criteria.
We consider PSI less likely in 2015 because less than 20% of
Greece's debt stock
is held by private-sector creditors, so the benefits would be
limited. The
sovereign ratings implications of OSI would depend more on the
overall impact on
Greek sovereign debt sustainability, which could be positive -
although as we
have previously noted the impact may be limited by the
concessional and
long-dated nature of Greece's existing official sector debt.
