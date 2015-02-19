(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arch
Capital Group
Ltd.'s (ACGL) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and the ratings
on ACGL's
senior unsecured notes and preferred shares at 'A-' and 'BBB',
respectively.
Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of
ACGL's various subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook remains
Positive. A
complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of ACGL's ratings reflects the company's
reasonable
financial leverage, strong interest and preferred dividend
coverage, solid
capitalization and well-managed reserve risk. These favorable
factors are
partially offset by potential volatility from large
catastrophe-related events,
exposure to possible adverse reserve development due to the
relatively large
portion of casualty reserves and integration risk associated
with the
acquisition of CMG Mortgage Insurance Company (CMG).
In addition, the ratings reflect Fitch's negative sector outlook
on global
reinsurance. The current stressful reinsurance market
conditions, with record
capitalization levels of traditional reinsurers and the growing
capacity
provided by alternative capital providers, are promoting weaker
pricing and more
generous terms and conditions. This is leading to consolidation
in the
reinsurance sector as companies aim to enhance their relative
competitive
position.
The Positive Outlook reflects ACGL's consistently strong and
stable
profitability, measured progression into a larger and more
favorable market
position in both insurance and reinsurance lines, and steady
growth in capital
to a sizable level of shareholders' equity.
ACGL has a broad product portfolio of both property/casualty
primary insurance
and reinsurance, including the recently added U.S. mortgage
insurance business.
Total company 2014 net premiums written ($3.9 billion) by
segment was 55%
insurance, 33% reinsurance, 5% mortgage and 7% other (Watford),
providing
diversified sources of revenues and earnings. Fitch views this
favorably as it
provides the company flexibility to deemphasize various products
when market
conditions are poor and reduces its dependency on any single
product line.
Fitch expects that ACGL will continue to successfully manage
through various
market conditions and cycles.
ACGL's profitability is strong, characterized by low and stable
combined ratios
and high returns on average common equity (ROAE). The most
recent five-year
averages (2010-2014) of 91.9% and 14%, respectively, are in line
with or better
than peer averages and align with Fitch's median 'AA' and 'AAA'
(re)insurance
sector credit factors. In 2014 ACGL reported a combined ratio
of 87.2% and
annualized ROAE of 14.6%. ACGL has posted an underwriting
profit and overall
net income in every year of its 13-year operating history.
The company's financial leverage ratio is modest at 12.9% as of
Dec. 31, 2014,
down from 13.8% at year-end 2013. This decline reflects 9%
growth in 2014
shareholders' equity available to ACGL to $6.1 billion at Dec.
31, 2014 from net
earnings and unrealized investment gains, partially offset by
share repurchases
and preferred share dividends.
Fixed charge coverage was a strong 10.9x in 2014, down from
14.3x in 2013. This
drop reflects additional interest expense on $500 million of
senior notes issued
by Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc. in December 2013 for the
purchase of CMG
Mortgage Insurance Company (CMG) and for funding growth
opportunities in
mortgage and other select businesses.
ACGL co-sponsored Watford Re Ltd. in March 2014, a new Class 4
Bermuda-domiciled
property/casualty reinsurer whose business is primarily
multi-line casualty
risk. ACGL owns approximately 11% of Watford Holdings Ltd.'s
(parent of Watford
Re) common equity, but consolidates the company into its
financial results as
under accounting guidelines ACGL is considered to be the primary
beneficiary of
Watford Re. Watford Re provides ACGL with an alternative
vehicle to utilize its
underwriting expertise as a sidecar vehicle that generates an
additional revenue
diversification through fee income. Fitch does not believe
Watford Re's
operations present meaningful additional risk or volatility to
ACGL's overall
profile. Watford Re generated $274 million of net premiums
written in 2014 with
a combined ratio of 103%.
ACGL's entrance into the U.S. mortgage insurance market via the
January 2014
acquisition of CMG (renamed Arch Mortgage Insurance Company) and
the operating
platform of PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. provides an opportunity
for an additional
diversified source of earnings. Fitch expects that ACGL's
approach to
developing this business will be controlled and prudently
managed to the
company's conservative underwriting and risk-management
standards, using an
experienced team to operate and manage the business. In 2014,
ACGL's mortgage
segment produced $205 million of net premiums written with a
combined ratio of
88.9%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Maintenance of ACGL's relative competitive position and
operating performance
in the challenging reinsurance environment;
--Successfully integrating both the U.S. mortgage insurance
operations and the
Watford Re platform, with exposure growth prudently managed;
--Continued growth in equity, while maintaining favorable
run-rate earnings and
low volatility, with a combined ratio in the low 90s.
Other upgrade triggers include maintaining a net written
premiums-to-equity
ratio of 0.8x or lower; financial leverage ratio at or below
20%; and fixed
charge coverage of at least 10x.
Key rating triggers that could result in an affirmation and
return to a Stable
Outlook include:
--Deterioration in reinsurance sector fundamentals or
consolidation in the
reinsurance landscape that Fitch viewed as weakening ACGL's
competitive
position, operating profile or overall profitability;
--Difficulties experienced in the mortgage insurance operations
or Watford Re
platform;
--Inability to achieve/maintain operating metrics listed in
upgrade triggers.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Positive Outlook:
Arch Capital Group, Ltd.
--IDR at 'A';
--$300 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes due 2034 at 'A-';
--$325 million 6.75% series C non-cumulative preferred shares at
'BBB'.
Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc.
--$500 million 5.144% senior notes due 2043 at 'A-';
Arch Reinsurance Ltd.
Arch Reinsurance Company
Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting Limited
Arch Insurance Company
Arch Excess and Surplus Insurance Company
Arch Specialty Insurance Company
Arch Indemnity Insurance Company
Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited
--IFS at 'A+'.
