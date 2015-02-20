(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 20 (Fitch) The Financial Stability Board's focus on misconduct could, over time, improve the predictability of conduct sanctions for banks and reduce the likelihood of unexpected extreme sanctions, Fitch Ratings says. But it is unclear whether the FSB's efforts will include the US Department of Justice, which has so far levied the largest fines, and other law enforcement agencies. Reforms to reduce the likelihood of misconduct are likely to be balanced with remedies to limit the impact on financial inclusion and the withdrawal of correspondent banking facilities, according to the chairman's letter setting out the FSB's 2015 objectives published in early February. If achieved, enhanced cooperation between conduct supervisors and greater consistency in the application of conduct regulations across jurisdictions should make the whole process more predictable. This could provide greater certainty over what conduct is acceptable or not and allow for a more coordinated approach to sanctions. This would help banks establish policies and frameworks and avoid problems of the past, when they engaged in certain behaviour that they thought was legal at the time, but later gave rise to litigation and regulation risk. The consequences of conduct-related sanctions can be severe. The Cypriot branch of FBME (unrated) was abruptly placed into resolution in July 2014 by the Cypriot authorities after being named by the US Treasury as a "foreign financial institution of money-laundering concern". BNP Paribas' settlement with the US authorities in June 2014 was significantly more than the bank had provided for and surprised many observers, although Fitch does not expect its franchise to suffer lasting damage as a result. The settlement included a guilty plea, some limited business restrictions (including on correspondent banking) and a USD9bn fine. Conduct cost risks cannot be fully avoided, particularly for complex global banking groups. We expect these risks to remain high over the near term, despite efforts by banks to tighten control and compliance procedures. In part, this reflects the long timeframe between misconduct and subsequent sanctions and/or potential reputational damage, as HSBC saw recently from extensive media coverage relating to activities that had been addressed some years previously. The FSB will be assessing the initial reforms to risk governance and compensation and may propose additional measures. It will also look to improve market structure, practice standards and incentives for good conduct more broadly, so banks are likely to have further work to do to upgrade governance frameworks. But the FSB has recognised the knock-on effects caused by the recent ramp-up in conduct-related fines and other sanctions, particularly from the US, which has led to major dollar clearing banks terminating some correspondent banking arrangements and relationships with money transfer companies. This can be a particularly significant problem in emerging market countries dependent on migrant workers. Banks in markets where US dollar access is important for financial stability are also under greater scrutiny from local regulators to comply with international anti-money laundering (AML) and "know your customer" (KYC) requirements. These have hurt US dollar-based transactions in various countries, particularly emerging markets, constraining trade finance flows and financial inclusion. Research from the International Chamber of Commerce across 298 banks in 127 countries indicates that AML and KYC requirements had an impact on trade finance, with 68% of surveyed banks declining transactions in 2013 and almost a third closing down correspondent account relationships. The pressure on banks from financial crime regulation has increased in 2014. The recent closure of the accounts of all Somali-American money transfer companies by Merchants Bank of California highlights the steady retreat by banks out of the global remittance business. The FSB initiative appears to represent an attempt to mitigate some of the unintended negative consequences of increasing AML/sanctions pressure on banks, while enforcing better conduct. But it's unlikely to help banks under investigation now. Contact: Alan Adkins Senior Director Group Credit Officer - Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1702 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Christian Scarafia Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 203 530 1012 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.