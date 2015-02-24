(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Suncorp Group
Limited's (SGL) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A' and
'F1' respectively. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed SGL's
main non-life
operating subsidiary AAI Limited's (AAI) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SGL's IDR and AAI's IFS
The affirmations reflect SGL's and AAI's strong brands and
franchise, solid and
improving operating performance, comprehensive reinsurance
programme, robust
capital ratios and moderate financial leverage, conservative
investment approach
and historically sound non-life reserving.
Offsetting these strengths to some extent is the large banking
exposure within
SGL's subsidiary Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML, A+/Stable), and
its weaker
standalone profile (viability rating: 'bbb+').
SGL is the largest non-life insurer in Australia, second largest
in New Zealand
by premium volume, and sixth largest life insurer and bank (by
residential
assets) in Australia. Moreover, the group has maintained a
strong competitive
position despite increased competition and new market
participants.
Operational efficiencies gained as part of SGL's simplification
program have
supported earnings. In the financial half-year ended 31 December
2014 (1H15),
the life division earnings have stabilised following the
negative earnings
impact in FY14 of higher lapse and claims assumptions, the
bank's contribution
to earnings continues to improve, and the non-life result
remained strong. Net
profit after tax was AUD631m in the half compared to AUD730m for
the full year
in FY14.
Fitch considers insurance risk to be well mitigated through
solid reinsurance
arrangements. SGL's property catastrophe programme for the
financial year ending
30 June 2015 (FY15) provides cover of up to AUD6.1bn against an
extreme loss
event, and after the Brisbane hail storm, the group's net
retention to a single
large event at end-1H15 was AUD200m. The net retention at
end-1H15 was a
relatively modest 2.5% of the non-life division's net assets.
Capital ratios are strong. At end-1H15, AUD1.3bn (ex-dividend)
were held by the
group, above internal targets, and AUD627m above common equity
Tier 1 targets.
The group holds most of its surplus within the non-life division
but following
its reorganisation to a non-operating holding company structure,
also holds
surplus capital at SGL. As a regulated entity, Fitch considers
capital to be
fungible and available to all the operating entities if
required.
In the insurance divisions investment portfolios are heavily
weighted towards
highly rated fixed-income securities. At FYE14, Fitch calculated
around 93% of
total insurance investments were in fixed-income securities, 74%
of which were
rated 'AA-' or higher. Equity exposure is low and as a result
the 'risky' asset
to equity ratio of 6% is very low relative to Fitch's median
criteria
guidelines.
Reserving across the non-life division is strong and has
historically produced
large claims reserve redundancies. A conservative reserving
bias, improvements
in claims management and the maintenance of strong risk margins
have supported
positive prior-period reserve development. SGL's prior-period
development has
averaged 3% a year of the non-life divisions opening equity in
the five years to
FYE14.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SGL's IDRs and AAI's IFS RATING
SGL's IDRs are likely to move in line with AAI's IFS rating.
A positive rating action is unlikely as the group's banking
exposure is large
relative to the size of the insurance entities, and SML's
standalone profile
acts as a drag on the group rating. It would require a stronger
standalone
profile for SML, an extended period of robust operating
performance across all
businesses and, at a group level, strong and sustained capital
ratios.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
severe
deterioration in the non-life operations' long-term results,
particularly if it
coincides with weaker performance in the banking or life
operations, it damages
the franchise value, or it leads to lower capital ratios.
Profitability in the
non-life operations is currently key to the group's ratings.
Ratings could be
downgraded should earnings be consistently below industry levels
and,
specifically given the group's high ratings, should combined
ratios be in excess
of 100%, and insurance trading ratios below 10% over an extended
period.
