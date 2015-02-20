(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Catalunya Banc, S.A's state guaranteed Long-term senior debt rating of 'BBB+' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP), given expectations that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.'s (BBVA; A-/Stable) acquisition of Catalunya Banc will be completed in the next few months. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT While Fitch does not rate Catalunya Banc, the issues bear the full guarantee of the Spanish government (BBB+/Stable/F2), hence they are currently rated at the same level as Spain's Long-term foreign currency rating. The RWP reflects that once the acquisition is completed BBVA will own either 98.4% or 100% of Catalunya Banc, depending on the assessment of the sale conditions by the European Comission.. Fitch will then consider Catalunya Banc to be part of BBVA's core banking business and its state-guaranteed issues will benefit from an extremely high likelihood of support from BBVA, should it be needed. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT The state guaranteed issue ratings are sensitive to changes in Spain's Long-term foreign currency ratings and the formalisation of BBVA's acquisition. Catalunya Banc's notes whose debt rating of 'BBB+' was placed on RWP are as follows: -EUR221.5m, issued in June 2010, maturing in June 2015, floating rate, ISIN code: ES0315346090 -EUR31.5m, issued in June 2010, maturing in June 2015, fixed rate 4.24%, ISIN code ES0315346082 Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8405 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcellona Secondary Analyst Arnau Autonell Analyst +44 20 3530 1712 Committee Chairperson Cristina Torrella Senior Director + 34 93 323 8405 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.