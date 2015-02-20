(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kommunalkredit
Austria's (KA) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and
KA Finanz's
(KF) Long-term IDR at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Negative. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
The IDRs and senior debt ratings of KA and KF are support-driven
and reflect
Fitch's view of the extremely high likelihood of support from
the Republic of
Austria (AA+/Stable), KF's sole owner and KA's majority owner.
Fitch's assessment of the extremely high likelihood of state
support for KA and
KF is driven by qualitative factors, primarily the banks' state
ownership, as
well as Austria's commitment to provide support to KA and KF, as
outlined in
their European Commission (EC) state aid agreements. The
strength of the support
structures in place for KA and KF and Austria's financial
strength are the key
rating drivers for KA and KF. Given the relatively small size of
KA and KF in
relation to Austria's financial resources, the recent downgrade
of the
sovereign's rating to 'AA+' from 'AAA' has not affected Fitch's
view of the
likelihood of support.
The Negative Outlooks on both entities' ratings reflects our
expectation that
the implementation of the bank resolution framework in Austria
will reduce
sovereign support for banks in the country as in other EU member
states. Austria
implemented the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) into national
law on 1 January 2015, included early adoption of the bail-in
tool.
The Austrian government has stated that it intends to remain
KF's sole
shareholder until KF has been wound down. KA is 99.78%-owned by
Austria but in
contrast to KF, a partial sale of KA is possible under the EC
state aid
agreement, and Fitch understands that the process for a
potential sale of KA is
underway.
The one-notch differential between KF's and KA's Long-term IDRs
reflects this
potential for KA to be privatised while taking into account that
a successful
sale of KA, while possible, is not a certainty. The one-notch
difference is also
driven by KF's large proportion of government-guaranteed
funding, which would
make a default of KF more costly for the Austrian government
compared with KA,
making support for the former slightly more likely in Fitch's
view. Austria's
recognition of its obligation to support KF is demonstrated by
KF's inclusion as
sovereign exposure under Eurostat rules. KA is not included in
Eurostat's
calculation.
As part of the EC state aid agreement, the Austrian government
committed to
maintaining a minimum Tier 1 ratio of 7% for KF. KF has received
a net EUR2bn in
state support, including EUR1bn in 2011 following Greek-driven
losses, and a
shareholder contribution of EUR350m in 2013 that allowed the
bank to comply with
Basel III regulations while actively reducing risk-weighted
assets.
Fitch expects that KF will need no additional capital for the
foreseeable
future, given the nature of its remaining assets which are
systematically
running off. Concentration in KF's public sector-focussed
portfolio is
declining, mitigating the risk of significant single losses, and
its European
periphery sovereign exposure remains high but has shrunk
significantly, to
EUR0.7bn at end-1H14 (a 46% decline from end-2013). However,
depending on the
magnitude of any credit losses that may arise and the speed of
asset disposal
and run-off, further capital injections by the Austrian
government could, in
Fitch's view, become necessary. Should this be the case, Fitch
believes that the
Austrian government's propensity to provide capital and/or
funding support to KF
remains extremely high, even if additional capital requirements
would prove to
be substantial.
The EC state aid decision concerning KA allows Austria to
provide capital and
liquidity support, if required, although we understand that KA's
management does
not expect to draw down on available state support. Fitch
expects that timely
support would nevertheless be forthcoming if needed, as long as
Austria owns KA.
Fitch understands that state liquidity support is available for
both KA and KF
if needed.
Fitch generally does not assign VRs to banks in orderly
wind-down, such as KA
and KF, because they do not in our view have a viable standalone
business model,
meaning that they could not operate without the presence of an
external support
mechanism.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
KF's and KA's IDRs are primarily sensitive to Austria's ability
and propensity
to provide support.
We do not expect that the implementation of BRRD will
necessitate a change to
the existing support structures in place for KA and KF agreed
with the European
Commission, given that the entities are progressing with
wind-down in accordance
with their respective plans. However, Fitch believes that the
implementation of
the bail in tool, in particular, under BRRD is increasing the
likelihood of
senior creditors having to participate in any future
recapitalisation of KF or
KA should the need arise. This is reflected in the Negative
Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs, which Fitch is likely to downgrade by end-1H15
along with KF's
and KA's Short-term IDRs, Support Ratings, Support Rating Floors
and senior debt
ratings.
The downgrades of the Long-Term IDRs are likely to be limited to
'BBB+' for KF
and the 'BBB' range for KA, reflecting our expectation that risk
of senior
creditor bail-in will remain low for entities with a clear,
established
wind-down plan agreed with the Commission and sponsored by
sovereigns rated in
the 'AAA' and 'AA' categories. This view is also reflected in
our expectation
that the Support Rating would be downgraded to '2' for both
entities.
In addition, KA's ratings are sensitive to the outcome of its
partial
privatisation process. We expect to maintain state
support-driven ratings for KA
only if the bank remains state-owned. Should a partial sale of
KA be successful,
we do not expect that KA will continue to benefit from state
support. A
privately-owned KA would be rated based on our view of the
likelihood of
institutional support from the bank's new owner(s), as well as
of the viability
of KA's new business model. In the event of privatisation, its
Support Rating
Floor would be revised to 'No Floor'.
Fitch understands that preferred bidders have been shortlisted
and that the
government expects a sale agreement for KA, assuming a sale
takes place, to be
signed shortly. Fitch also understands that, in the event that
KA is partially
sold, the government plans to merge the remaining unsold parts
of KA into KF.
Therefore, Fitch would also expect KA as a whole to be merged
into KF if the
planned sale does not materialise. This would likely result in
an equalisation
of the two entities' ratings.
KF's and KA's IDRs and issue ratings are further sensitive to
any severe
deterioration in the creditworthiness of Austria. Fitch does not
believe that
the ability of Austria to support KA and KF will diminish
materially as long as
it remains in the 'AA' category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- SUBORDINATED LOWER TIER 2
DEBT
The ratings of performing subordinated lower Tier 2 debt
securities issued by KF
reflect the still material credit risk if state support is
excluded and lack of
financial flexibility for subordinated instruments. The limited
margin of safety
for full performance of the debt is situated in the 'B' category
on Fitch's
rating scale. The material credit risk is driven by potential
bail-in of the
banks' subordinated debt holders that would be triggered by any
additional state
support to accompany the orderly wind down of these banks and
facilitated by the
BRRD legislation.
In line with its "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities
Criteria", in the absence of a VR or alternative rating that
could act as an
anchor, Fitch has adopted a bespoke analysis of the risks of
non-performance and
loss severity risks for KF's subordinated lower Tier 2 debt.
Fitch
differentiates between KF's subordinated lower Tier 2 debt
ratings and those of
its wind-down bank peers within the 'B' category by comparing
these banks'
respective operating income forecasts, credit exposures and
related potential
losses and available capital buffers to determine the potential
need for further
extraordinary state support. The notching differences reflect
Fitch's view of
the somewhat different probability of further state support for
each bank.
There is upside potential for the subordinated lower Tier 2 debt
rating should
KF's wind-down progress significantly with capital being
retained at the same
time. Downside pressure arises from the risk of the instruments
being bailed in.
This scenario could be driven by large single credit losses that
would mean KF
requiring further state support, although KF's concentration
risk has declined
significantly in recent years. Should these instruments be
bailed in then loss
severity would likely be high, which could result in a downgrade
to 'CC' or 'C'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT
KF's junior subordinated debt rating of 'C' reflects the
deferral of coupon
payments and Fitch's view that payments are unlikely to be
resumed given that KF
is in wind-down. Fitch does not expect that this instrument will
become
performing and therefore sees no upside for the instruments'
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GUARANTEED DEBT
KF's government-guaranteed commercial paper programme (EUR3bn,
of which about
EUR2bn is currently outstanding) has a Short-term rating of
'F1+', in line with
Austria's Short-term IDR, and reflects the state guarantee
supporting the
programme. A negative rating action would be triggered if
Austria's Short-term
IDR was downgraded.
The rating actions were part of a review of EU wind-down banks.
Fitch will issue
a peer report shortly.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kommunalkredit Austria
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Long-term senior unsecured notes rating: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term senior unsecured notes rating: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior market-linked notes rating: affirmed at 'Aemr'
KA Finanz AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Long-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt (XS0257275098, AT0000441209,
XS0185015541,
XS0144772927 and XS0255270380): affirmed at 'B'
Junior subordinated debt (ISINs XS0284217709 and XS0270579856):
affirmed at 'C'
Government-guaranteed commercial paper programme: affirmed at
'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 768 076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
