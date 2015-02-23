(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UBS Group
AG's
(A/Stable/F1/a) Tier 1 Capital Notes a final rating of 'BB+'.
UBS Group AG
issued a EUR1bn 5.75% note (ISIN CH0271428309), a USD1.25bn 7%
note (ISIN
CH0271428333) and a USD1.25bn 7.125% note (ISIN CH0271428317).
The final rating is in line with the 'BB+(EXP)' expected rating
Fitch assigned
to the notes on 12 February 2015 (see " Fitch Rates UBS Group AG
'A'/Stable;
Assigns AT1 Notes Expected Ratings'' at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Tier 1 Capital Notes are additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments
with fully
discretionary interest payments and are subject to a full and
permanent
write-off on breach of a consolidated 5.125% (for the EUR1bn
5.75% and the
USD1.25bn 7% notes; the 'low-trigger notes') or 7% (for the
USD1.25bn 7.125%
'high-trigger notes') common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, which
is calculated on
a 'phase-in' basis. Fitch has assigned the same ratings to the
'high-trigger'
and the 'low-trigger' notes.
The rating of the securities is five notches below UBS Group
AG's 'a' VR, in
line with Fitch's 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities' criteria. The securities are notched twice for loss
severity to
reflect the full and permanent write-off of the notes on a
breach of the CET1
ratio trigger, and three times for non-performance risk.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. We expect that any coupon omission on
the
'high-trigger' and 'low-trigger' instruments would occur at the
same time. Under
the terms of the securities, the issuer will be prohibited from
making interest
payments if the amount of distributable items at UBS Group AG is
insufficient,
if UBS Group AG is not in compliance with minimum capital
adequacy requirements,
or if the regulator requires the group not to make payments. We
expect a
heightened risk of non-payment of interest should UBS Group AG's
consolidated
CET1 ratio fall below 10%, the level that the group will be
required to meet
from 1 January 2019.
At end-2014, UBS Group AG reported a 13.4% fully loaded CET1
ratio, which is the
strongest in its peer group. At the same date, its phase-in CET1
ratio, which is
relevant for triggering a write-down, stood at 19.5%, providing
a buffer of
about CHF22bn before the group would breach a 10% CET1 ratio.
The group targets
a 13% full loaded CET1 ratio and a 10% stressed CET1 ratio
(using an internal
stress test).
Fitch has assigned 50% equity credit to the 'low-trigger notes'
and 100% equity
credit to the 'high-trigger notes'. The equity credit reflects
their full coupon
flexibility, their permanent nature and their subordination to
all senior
creditors. The higher equity credit assigned to the
'high-trigger notes'
reflects Fitch's view that they can be converted into common
equity well before
the bank would become non-viable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID SECURITIES
As the securities are notched down from UBS Group AG's VR, their
rating is
primarily sensitive to any change to the VR. The securities'
rating is also
sensitive to changes in their notching, which could arise if
Fitch changes its
assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative
to the risk
captured in UBS Group AG's VR. This may reflect a change in
capital management
in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer
requirements, for
example.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
