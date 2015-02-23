(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of six small
Turkish banks: Alternatifbank A.S., Anadolubank A.S. , Arap Turk
Bankasi A.S.
(A&T Bank), BankPozitif Kredi ve Kalkinma Bankasi A.S.
(BankPozitif), Sekerbank
T.A.S., and Turkland Bank A.S.
The Outlook on Sekerbank has been revised to Stable from
Negative; the Outlook
on Turkland remains Negative. The Outlooks on the other banks
are Stable.
Fitch has also maintained the ratings of Tekstil Bankasi
(Tekstilbank) on Rating
Watch Positive. Alternatifbank's leasing subsidiary, Alternatif
Finansal
Kiralama A.S. has also been affirmed.
A full list of rating actions is at available the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATINGS
Institutional support drives the IDRs, National ratings and
Support ratings of
Alternatifbank (74.25% owned by Commercial Bank of Qatar, CBQ,
A/Stable) and its
leasing subsidiary Alternatif Finansal Kiralama (100%% owned by
Alternatifbank),
BankPozitif (around 70% controlled by Israel's Bank Hapoalim,
A-/Stable) and
Turkland Bank (50% owned by Arab Bank PLC, BBB-/Negative).
Fitch views Alternatifbank as a strategically important
subsidiary for its
parent institution; however, its Long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) is constrained by Turkey's 'BBB' Country Ceiling.
The ratings of
Alternatif Finansal Kiralama are equalised with those of
Alternatifbank,
reflecting its high integration with the parent. The IDRs of
Alternatifbank and
Alternatif Finansal Kiralama could be upgraded or downgraded in
line with a
revision in the same direction of the Country Ceiling. The
ratings could also be
downgraded in case of a multi-notch downgrade of CBQ.
Fitch also views Turkland Bank as a strategically important
subsidiary for Arab
Bank, but its ratings are notched down twice from those of the
parent due to the
latter's only 50% ownership, which in some circumstances may
moderately limit
the probability of support, in Fitch's view. The Negative
Outlook on Turkland
reflects that on Arab Bank, and a downgrade of the parent would
likely result in
a downgrade of the subsidiary. The remaining 50% ownership is
held by Lebanon's
BankMed Sal.
Fitch views BankPozitif as being of limited importance to
Hapoalim because of
its small size and limited development plans, and the bank's
Long-term IDRs are
therefore three notches lower than those of its parent.
BankPozitif's IDRs are
sensitive to changes in the IDRs of Hapoalim and in the
strategic importance of
the subsidiary for the parent. BankPozitif's National rating has
been downgraded
to 'AA+ (tur)' from 'AAA(tur)' to bring it in line with peers
with the same
IDRs.
The IDRs and National ratings of Anadolubank, A&T Bank,
Sekerbank and
Tekstilbank are driven by their Viability Ratings (VRs). The RWP
on
Tekstilbank's IDRs, National rating and Support rating reflects
the potential
for these ratings to be upgraded if Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China
(ICBC; A/Stable) completes the acquisition of a 75.5% stake in
the bank. The
acquisition is awaiting final regulatory approval and expected
to be completed
in 1H15. Fitch will resolve the Watch on the bank's ratings if
and when
ownership changes. Tekstilbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR
will most
likely be upgraded to 'BBB', Turkey's Country Ceiling, upon
completion of the
acquisition.
The IDRs of Anadolubank, A&T Bank and Sekerbank are sensitive to
changes in
their VRs. The banks' '5' Support ratings and 'No Floor' Support
Rating Floors
reflect Fitch's view that support cannot be relied upon either
from shareholders
or from the Turkish authorities. Potential parental support is
not factored into
the ratings of either A&T Bank, majority-owned by The Libyan
Foreign Bank, or
Sekerbank, around 22% owned by Kazakhstan's JSC Sovereign Wealth
Fund
Samruk-Kazyna (SK, BBB+/Stable). SK provides little strategic or
operational
support to the bank. The banks' Support ratings could be
upgraded in case of
acquisition by a highly rated institution.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATINGS
The VRs of the seven banks reflect their limited franchises,
small absolute
size, and limited competitive advantages. However, the ratings
also consider the
banks' currently generally reasonable financial metrics and the
largely
supportive near-term economic outlook.
The higher VRs of Anadolubank (bb) and Sekerbank (bb-), relative
to peers,
reflect their larger and somewhat more established franchises
and, for
Anadolubank, a track record of better asset quality and
performance. The
revision of the Outlook on Sekerbank to Stable from Negative
reflects reduced
risk of deterioration of the bank's asset quality and
profitability, and a
stabilisation of capital ratios.
A&T Bank's 'bb-' VR reflects its long track record of small
credit losses and
solid financial metrics; however, the rating is constrained by
significant
exposure to Libyan risks. The 'b+' VRs of the other four banks
are constrained
by their limited franchises and by weak capitalisation
(Alternatifbank), rapid
growth (Turkland), uncertainty about future strategy pending the
change in
ownership (Tekstilbank) and wholesale funding dependence and
frequent strategic
changes (BankPozitif).
The franchises of all seven banks are narrow; none of them
controls a deposit
market share in excess of 1%. Most offer a mixture of general
commercial and
retail banking services, largely to small and medium-sized
companies. Two are
more specialised, namely A&T Bank, which focuses on trade
finance and other
financial services conducted primarily between Turkey and Libya,
and
BankPozitif, which provides boutique transactional loans to
large and
medium-sized companies and specialised consumer loans.
Operating conditions in 2015 are expected to improve as Fitch
expects GDP to
grow by 3.5% (2014: around 2.7%) and local interest rates have
fallen from the
highs reached at the outset of 2014. This should stimulate
credit demand. Loan
growth expectations for the seven banks under review are varied,
dictated by
strategic targets, business niche and timing of capital
injections, among other
drivers.
Fairly ambitious growth targets are set for Alternatifbank and
Turkland Bank, in
line with shareholders' objectives. The remaining commercial
banks are targeting
loan growth of around 15%-20%, in line with our expectations for
the sector.
The average impaired loan/total loan ratio for the banks rose to
around 5% at
end-3Q14 (1Q14: 4%). Single name concentration risk is fairly
high across all
banks, reflecting their moderate size and customer base.
Anadolubank's impaired
loans ratio of 3.2% was somewhat lower than peers, while A&T
Bank's was a low
1.1%.
Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratios are more moderate
than peers at
Alternatifbank (9% at end-3Q14) and Sekerbank (11.1%).
Alternatifbank's
capitalisation is supported by regular injections from CBQ, but
likely to remain
moderate given growth plans. Sekerbank's capital ratio has
stabilised after
falling in 2013, and equity injections of a planned TRY125m
(0.8% of
risk-weighted assets) by end-1Q15 should provide moderate
support; management's
commitment to operate with a regulatory capital adequacy ratio
of around 13.5%
is positive.
Anadolubank's FCC/weighted risks ratio, at around 14%, is solid,
considering
loan quality and management's expectations that loan loss
reserve cover should
be around 75%, higher than at peers. A&T Bank's FCC ratio of
12.5% is
reasonable, although the bank's asset quality could be exposed
to tail risks
given Libyan-related exposures. The relatively high 17%-18% FCC
ratios of
Turkland Bank, Tekstilbank and BankPozitif are positive for
their credit
profiles.
Funding and liquidity ratios are in general reasonable at each
of the banks.
However, risks related to short-term foreign currency wholesale
funding are
somewhat greater at Anadolubank, Sekerbank and Tekstilbank, in
Fitch's view.
Foreign-owned peers should be able to rely on liquidity support
from parent
institutions in case of need.
Upside potential for the VRs of Anadolubank, Sekerbank and A&T
Bank is limited,
given their already somewhat higher level and the specific
franchises of
Sekerbank and A&T. However, a strengthening of key financial
metrics and an
extended track record of reasonable performance could put upward
pressure on
Sekerbank's VR.
The 'b+' VRs of Alternatifbank, Tekstilbank and Turkland Bank
could be upgraded
if the banks strengthen capitalisation (Alternatifbank) and
franchise
(Tekstilbank, Turkland) without growing excessively fast. The
'b+' VR of
BankPozitif is unlikely to be upgraded, given its wholesale
funding dependence
and niche franchise.
The VRs of all seven banks could be downgraded in case of a
significant
deterioration in asset quality. A sharp tightening of liquidity
could also
result in pressure on the VRs of Anadolubank, Sekerbank and
Tekstilbank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Alternatifbank A.S.
Long-term FC IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Long-term LC IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term FC IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Short-term LC IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' Stable Outlook
USD250m senior notes guaranteed by Commercial Bank of Qatar
affirmed at 'A'
Alternatif Finansal Kiralama A.S.
Long-term FC IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Long-term LC IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term FC IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Short-term LC IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' Stable Outlook
Anadolubank A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'BB' ; Stable Outlook
Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tur)' ; Stable
Outlook
Arap Turk Bankasi A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tur)'; Stable Outlook
BankPozitif Kredi ve Kalkinma Bankasi A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating downgraded to 'AA+(tur)' from
'AAA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt issued out of Commerzbank International
S.A.: affirmed at
'BBB-'
Sekerbank T.A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative
Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tur)'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative
Tekstil Bankasi A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDRs 'B+'; Rating Watch Positive maintained
Short-term FC and LC IDRs: 'B'; Rating Watch Positive maintained
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: '5'; Rating Watch Positive maintained
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: 'A(tur)'; Rating Watch Positive
maintained
Turkland Bank A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'BB'; Negative Outlook
Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tur)'; Negative
Outlook
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Rady Gheorghiu (Alternatifbank, Alternatif Finansal Kiralama,
Anadolubank,
BankPozitif, Turkland)
Analyst
+44 203 530 1253
Huseyin Sevinc (Sekerbank, Arap Turk Bank, Tekstil Bankasi)
Analyst
+44 203 530 1027
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria 31 January
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.