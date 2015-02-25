(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Suncorp-Metway Limited's
(SML) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+'
and 'F1'
respectively. The outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. At the
same time,
SML's Viability Rating (VR) has been upgraded to 'a-' from
'bbb+'. A full list
of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmations of SML's IDRs, support and senior debt rating
reflect the
extremely high likelihood of support from the wider Suncorp
Group Limited (SGL,
A/Stable) should it be required. Fitch views SML as a core
member of SGL, who
has the ability and propensity to provide support as reflected
in the capital
surplus to internal targets held within the group. SML's IDRs
and Stable Outlook
are aligned with those of SGL's main operating subsidiary AAI
Limited (Insurer
Financial Strength rating: A+/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
Any movement in the group's credit profile would trigger a
similar action for
SML. A downgrade would also be likely should Fitch no longer
consider SML to be
a core member of SGL. A significant reduction in SGL's ability
to support SML,
as measured by capital surplus to minimum targets, without a
commensurate
improvement in SML's standalone credit profile (measured by the
VR) could also
place downward pressure on ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The upgrade in SML's VR reflects the sustained improvement in
its financial
profile since the sale of legacy exposures in 2013. The
resolution of the legacy
portfolio has resulted in stronger earnings, assisted by lower
impairment
charges and higher net interest margin. Cost efficiency has been
a key focus for
SML and steady progress has been made to date. Fitch expects
further
improvements in FY15 and FY16 with a reduction in the
cost-to-income ratio to
around 50%.
Asset quality has benefitted from tighter underwriting standards
and a more
conservative approach to loan growth. SML has focused its
efforts in growing
less risky mortgages and has continued to manage its SME and
agribusiness
exposures well. Strong mortgage growth during 2013 does not
appear to have
negatively impacted asset quality, which Fitch expects will
remain average
compared to peers, with any deterioration as a result of a
weakening in the
operating environment to be manageable.
SML's funding and liquidity profile has steadily improved over
the last four
years, with deposits now representing about 60% of total
funding. The position
has more recently been assisted by the maturity of wholesale
funding associated
with the non-core portfolio. SML makes greater use of wholesale
funding relative
to most of its domestic peers, leaving it more susceptible to
investor
confidence. Favourable market conditions supported SML's more
recent issuances
allowing the bank to diversify its investor base. Liquid assets,
including
internally securitised mortgages, cover almost all debt
maturities in 2015,
while the bank's liquidity coverage ratio was 119% at 31
December 2014. All
liquid assets are repo-eligible with the Reserve Bank of
Australia.
SML's standalone company profile is modest, with total deposit
and market share
representing a small portion of system assets, resulting in
limited pricing
power. However, the bank's franchise benefits from being part of
SGL, including
brand sharing, fungibility of capital for growth, cross sell
capacity, and close
management interaction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Negative rating pressure could arise should SML comprise its
risk appetite in
the form of weaker underwriting standards, looser risk controls,
and more
aggressive loan growth to improve its company profile. A severe
deterioration in
asset quality resulting in weaker operating profitability and
capitalisation
could also trigger negative rating action.
Positive rating action above the current level is unlikely given
SML's modest
franchise and weaker funding and liquidity profiles relative to
international
peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The support rating floor reflects SML's limited market share and
the moderate
potential of government support. Support ratings are sensitive
to any change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Australian
sovereign to
provide timely support to the bank, including any moves to
implement the bail-in
of senior creditors.
The rating actions are as follows:
Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1';
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+';
AUD domestic medium-term note programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1';
USD15bn euro medium-term note programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1';
USD15bn 144A senior medium-term notes programme: 'A+'/'F1';
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'; and
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Do
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 31
January 2014 and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies"
dated 10 August
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
