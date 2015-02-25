(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says HSBC
Holdings plc's
(AA-/Stable) earnings for 2014 showed that its ability to
generate recurring
revenues across regions and products remains strong. However,
capital retention,
net of dividends, materially slowed to just 42bps of regulatory
risk-weighted
assets at end-2014. This compares with an average of 90bps in
2004-2013 and is
the second-lowest level over that period after having dipped to
35bps in 2008.
The performance was affected by a weak fourth quarter in the
financial
markets-related business, which still accounted for 10% of 2014
group revenues
(2011-2013: 9% on average).
HSBC's cost efficiency deteriorated to 67% with settlements and
provisions for
legal and conduct-related proceedings of USD3.7bn, or 6% of
reported revenues.
Some of these costs are one offs, but investment in regulatory
and
compliance-related staff and procedures added another USD2.4bn,
or 6% to the
adjusted cost base, and this proportion will likely increase
further over the
next three years. Loan quality has remained benign despite an
uptick in related
impairments and credit provisions for China-related lending to
total 6% of
revenues (2013: 9%).
Challenges in leveraging on the global universal banking model
and balancing
profit across its three major business lines remain. Businesses
that have
benefitted from the group's global network include corporate
lending and payment
services, which contributed 17% and 12% (2012: 15% and 10%;
2013: 16% and 11%)
to group revenues, respectively, while the contribution from
trade finance
revenues has remained broadly unchanged at just 6.0% (2012:
5.4%; 2013: 5.7%) of
the total. Management estimates that it generates up to 50% of
revenues from its
global presence.
HSBC's expansion focuses on the US, where commercial lending has
grown by 25%
since end-2013 and Germany where gross loans grew by 16%.
Lending to Greater
China also expanded strongly, with Taiwan increasing by 19%,
Mainland China by
14% and Hong Kong by 10%. HSBC's reported loans declined by 2%
in 2014 while the
total balance increased by 3% on a constant currency basis.
Risk-adjusted
underperformance in Turkey, Brazil, Mexico and the US, as well
as parts of the
financial markets-related businesses mean these areas will need
strategic
repositioning.
HSBC's Fitch core capital ratio of 11.7% at end-2014 remains
adequate
considering the group's capital generation of 100bps gross of
dividends in 2014
(2004-2013: 144bps on average). Its reported end-point Common
Equity Tier 1
ratio of 11.1% is within the peer group range, but falls short
of the 12%-13%
level on which HSBC has based its medium-term ROE target of more
than 10%. This
ROE target has been revised down from a previous 12%-15%. The
group's leverage
ratio of 4.8% compares well with peers'.
The global markets and banking division's performance was
impacted by a USD263m
funding fair value adjustment, which caused fourth-quarter
losses in the credit
and rates activities. Weaker performance in FX was a result of
subdued customer
activity.
Key cost items included the USD550m settlement reached with the
Federal Housing
Finance Agency in August 2014, FX-related penalties of USD611m
settled in
November 2014 and USD550m provisions for on-going
investigations. Provisions for
UK customer redress programmes and compliance with the UK
consumer credit act
remain high at USD1.275bn and USD632m, respectively.
Contact:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited.
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong SAR
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 203530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.