(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the
Month, February
2015
here
SYDNEY, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Australian banks'
generally
strong loss absorption capacity leaves them well positioned to
deal with
increasing risks in their mortgage books. However, potentially
higher risk loan
types, including investor and interest-only loans, continue to
make up a high
proportion of quarterly loan approvals, as shown in the agency's
latest APAC
Chart of the Month report.
Fitch also states that further cuts to interest rates may
ultimately lead to the
implementation of macro-prudential tools, particularly if they
contribute to
additional strong growth in some of these riskier loan types.
These
macro-prudential tools would allow the regulator to influence
the banks' risk
appetite, thereby preserving asset quality and limiting
potential losses in the
event of an economic shock.
While investor and interest-only loans remain a large component
of new mortgage
approvals, other measures show some moderation in risk. 90+%
loan-to-value ratio
loans continue to fall as a proportion of new approvals, while
borrowers appear
to be taking advantage of the low rates to further pay down
mortgage balances
ahead of schedule.
Contacts:
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW,
Australia
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
"Australian Banks' Mortgage Exposure", dated October 2014; and
"2015 Outlook: Australian Banks", dated January 2015.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Australian Banks' Mortgage Exposure
here
2015 Outlook: Australian Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.