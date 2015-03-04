(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank
Ltd.'s (DBS)
USD20m 15-year callable range accrual notes due 18 August 2029 a
rating of
'AA-(emr)'. The notes were issued on 18 August 2014 under DBS's
structured note
programme. The (emr) suffix indicates that the rating only
reflects the
counterparty credit risk of DBS, and excludes the embedded
market risk that may
vary the size of the coupon payments on the notes.
The notes are fully principal-protected, in that only the coupon
stream on the
notes is subject to market risk. Coupon payments are linked to
the US dollar
three-month LIBOR and the spread between the 30-year and
five-year US dollar
swap rates. The instruments may not pay any coupon for a
particular interest
period if the referenced interest rates move unfavourably. The
total interest
payout on the notes is capped at 4.86% a year.
While the tenor on the notes is 15 years, the bank has the
option to redeem all
outstanding notes at par on any interest payment date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as DBS's 'AA-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) as they constitute direct, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of DBS and rank equally with all its other unsecured,
unsubordinated
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in DBS's IDR,
which is driven by
its Viability Rating of 'aa-'. For further information on DBS's
ratings and
credit profile, see the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms
DBS, DBSH, OCBC
and UOB at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable" dated 27 August 2014 and its
rating report
dated 7 October 2014, which are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
DBS's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ker Liang Oh
Analyst
+65 6796 7220
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
